Until the Flood

Theatre, Fringe Arcola Theatre , Dalston Wednesday September 4 2019 - Saturday September 28 2019
Until the Flood, Traverse, Arcola, 2019
© Alex Brenner

Poet, performer and playwright Dael Orlandersmith takes a powerful look at a divided America

Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith – who wrote 'Yellowman', seen in London at the Young Vic – is performing her own play about the shooting in Ferguson of Michael Brown, a black teenager, by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. Based on real interviews Orlandersmith conducted in the aftermath, it looks at a community rallying for justice and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

 

Venue name: Arcola Theatre
Venue website: www.arcolatheatre.com
Venue phone: 020 7503 1646
Address: 24 Ashwin St
London
E8 3DL
Transport: Dalston Kingsland or Dalston Junction Overground
Price: £10-£27. Runs 1hr 10min

