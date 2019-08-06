Until the Flood
Poet, performer and playwright Dael Orlandersmith takes a powerful look at a divided America
Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith – who wrote 'Yellowman', seen in London at the Young Vic – is performing her own play about the shooting in Ferguson of Michael Brown, a black teenager, by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. Based on real interviews Orlandersmith conducted in the aftermath, it looks at a community rallying for justice and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement.
|Venue name:
|Arcola Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.arcolatheatre.com
|Venue phone:
|020 7503 1646
|Address:
|
24 Ashwin St
London
E8 3DL
|Transport:
|Dalston Kingsland or Dalston Junction Overground
|Price:
|£10-£27. Runs 1hr 10min
