Poet, performer and playwright Dael Orlandersmith takes a powerful look at a divided America

Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith – who wrote 'Yellowman', seen in London at the Young Vic – is performing her own play about the shooting in Ferguson of Michael Brown, a black teenager, by Darren Wilson, a white police officer. Based on real interviews Orlandersmith conducted in the aftermath, it looks at a community rallying for justice and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement.