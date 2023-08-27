London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

We Will Rock You

  • Theatre, West End
  • London Coliseum, Covent Garden
Advertising

Time Out says

Ben Elton’s mega-successful Queen musical returns for 2023

Nine years after it closed at the Dominion Theatre in 2014, ‘We Will Rock You’ returns to the West End in 2023 for a limited 12-week season at the London Palladium. The below review is from 2011 (a re-review rather than our original review).

Problems with Ben Elton’s conversion of Queen’s back catalogue into a theatrical production? ‘We Will Rock You’s depiction of a dystopian future where live music is banned rails against the corporatisation of music like a crusty hippy in John Lewis. Yet during the interval, the tannoys blare out: ‘Ladies and gentleman, the “We Will Rock You” finale is guaranteed to blow your mind! So get your glowsticks now!’.

Agit-prop tirades against the soullessness of the state's enforced formation dancing are used to paint the rock-star wannabe of a lead (called Galileo Figaro, obviously) as a futuristic Che Guevara. But upon the discovery that rock'n'roll offers untrammelled freedom of expression, he prances about like one of Britney's backing dancers.

At points, 'We Will Rock You' gets so worked up about the cultural impact of 'X-Factor' et al that you wonder if the audience might be sent out to bring back Simon Cowell's head on a plate. Yet the production happily employs 'X Factor' ejectee Brenda Edwards as one of the leads. And while it's box-tickingly keen to include a (clunky) feminist female lead, they patronisingly explain her existential malaise as being a lack of 'Somebody to LURRRVE'.

But why would 'We Will Rock You' be a credible work of theatre? After all, Queen's brand image was so arch that they could've starred in their own 'Carry On' film. So never mind the clunky song intros ('What do I want? I want TO BRAAYYYYK FREEEEE!') and sexual innuendo ('You are an eager beaver.' 'You leave my eager beaver out of this!', etc). It SHOULD be daft. And ultimately, the main draw is a punchy soundsystem ringing to the katana-sharp live renditions of the band's material, although it's a bit of a shame that Freddie's lyrics are occasionally tinkered with for plot purposes. As is the underwhelmingly reserved atmosphere created by a tourist-heavy audience. Queen fans with a sense of humour won't be disappointed. Theatre fans may want to look elsewhere.

Details

Address:
London Coliseum
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4ES
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/london-coliseum
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26

Dates and times

19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
14:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
15:00London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
14:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
19:30London Coliseum £25-£160. Runs 2hrs 45mins. Booking to Oct 26
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!