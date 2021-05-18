The visionary Caryl Churchill returns with a 14-minute micro-play

There is literally one playwright alive who could pull off the announcement of a 14-minute – not 13-minute, not 15-minute – play as a standalone show that could feasibly stand as an entire night out… and her name is Caryl Churchill. Following in the footsteps of such standalone mini-opuses as ‘Seven Jewish Children’, ‘Ding Dong the Wicked’ and ‘Pigs and Dogs’, Churchill’s latest ‘What If If Only’ is directed by regular collaborator James Macdonald and is about… something. The sole line of description runs: ‘Your partner’s died, could things have been different?’.