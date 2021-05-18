Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right What If If Only

What If If Only

Theatre, Experimental Royal Court Theatre , Sloane Square Wednesday September 29 2021 - Saturday October 23 2021
What If If Only, Royal Court, 2021, Caryl Churchill
Photo by Royal Court

Time Out says

The visionary Caryl Churchill returns with a 14-minute micro-play

There is literally one playwright alive who could pull off the announcement of a 14-minute – not 13-minute, not 15-minute – play as a standalone show that could feasibly stand as an entire night out… and her name is Caryl Churchill.  Following in the footsteps of such standalone mini-opuses as ‘Seven Jewish Children’, ‘Ding Dong the Wicked’ and ‘Pigs and Dogs’, Churchill’s latest ‘What If If Only’ is directed by regular collaborator James Macdonald and is about… something. The sole line of description runs: ‘Your partner’s died, could things have been different?’.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Royal Court Theatre
Venue website: ticketing.timeout.com/venue/royal-court-theatre
Venue phone: 020 7565 5000
Address: 50-51
Sloane Square
London
SW1W 8AS
Transport: Tube: Sloane Sq
Price: £5-£10. Runs 14min

Dates And Times
You may also like