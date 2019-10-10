Writers Marathon by Writers Rebel
Time Out says
Simon McBurney hosts 40 writers for two hours of readings about the environment in support of Extinction Rebellion
Experimental theatre legend – and popular telly actor – Simon McBurney (pictured) has put together a two-hour, 40-writer literary marathon in support of Extinction Rebellion’s current occupation of Trafalgar Square. It'll run between 5pm and 7pm tomorrow and will feature 40 writers reading poems and prose about nature, ecology and the current climate crisis for five minutes each, with McBurney hosting.
Writers appearing will include Ali Smith, Naomi Alderman, Chloe Aridjis, AL Kennedy, Helen Simpson, David Harsent, Daljit Nagra, Paul Farley, Glyn Maxwell, Susie Orbach, Philip Hoare, David Graeber, Owen Sheers, Simon Schama, Deborah Moggach, Leone Ross, Rachel Edwards, Anjali Joseph, Toby Litt, Matt Thorne, Gregory Norminton, Tom Bullough, Naomi Ishiguro, Juliet Jacques, Will Eaves, Natalie Haynes, M John Harrison, Susana Medina, Irenosen Okojie, Romesh Gunesekera, Salena Godden, Chris Beckett, Joanna Pocock, Robert Macfarlane.
Details
|Venue name:
|Trafalgar Square
|Venue website:
|www.london.gov.uk/about-us/our-building-and-squares/trafalgar-square
|Address:
|
London
WC2 5DN
Dates And Times
Users say
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...