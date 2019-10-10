Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Writers Marathon by Writers Rebel

Writers Marathon by Writers Rebel

Theatre, West End Trafalgar Square , Trafalgar Square Friday October 11 2019 Free
Simon McBurney, 2019
Simon McBurney hosts 40 writers for two hours of readings about the environment in support of Extinction Rebellion

Experimental theatre legend – and popular telly actor – Simon McBurney (pictured) has put together a two-hour, 40-writer literary marathon in support of Extinction Rebellion’s current occupation of Trafalgar Square. It'll run between 5pm and 7pm tomorrow and will feature 40 writers reading poems and prose about nature, ecology and the current climate crisis for five minutes each, with McBurney hosting. 

Writers appearing will include Ali Smith, Naomi Alderman, Chloe Aridjis, AL Kennedy, Helen Simpson, David Harsent, Daljit Nagra, Paul Farley, Glyn Maxwell, Susie Orbach, Philip Hoare, David Graeber, Owen Sheers, Simon Schama, Deborah Moggach, Leone Ross, Rachel Edwards, Anjali Joseph, Toby Litt, Matt Thorne, Gregory Norminton, Tom Bullough, Naomi Ishiguro, Juliet Jacques, Will Eaves, Natalie Haynes, M John Harrison, Susana Medina, Irenosen Okojie, Romesh Gunesekera, Salena Godden, Chris Beckett, Joanna Pocock, Robert Macfarlane.

