A brilliant new bakery has just launched in Belgravia

Oh boy does this place look the business. And not just because it’s from the expert hands of renowned Yorkshire baker Kevan Roberts, though that certainly helps of course. No, what’s really got our attention here is the quite frankly remarkable range of goodies on offer. It’s quite the selection.

You see, Chestnut Bakery is all about celebrating baking traditions and styles from across the world. That means a wonderfully broad mix of breads, pastries, cakes and other excellent little treats. But if you want a couple of tips from us on where to get started? Try the za’atar and gruyere croissant or the twice-baked lemon meringue pie croissant. Yeah, exactly.

There’s more, too. Quite a lot more, actually. One thing we really like is that the guys behind this are super community minded, and work with The Felix Project (a London charity that fights hunger and food waste) as well as One Pavement Away, a charity that gives hospitality jobs and training to ex-offenders, vulnerable veterans and homeless people. So that should make those baked goodies taste even sweeter, right?

We’re also very much interested in their launch event, too. The bakery itself opened on May 17 but they’re following up with a weekend of celebrations running from May 21-23. There’ll be performances from The Herringbone Cocktail Club across the three days, samples, prize giveaways every hour, and even a visit from the real-life actual Chelsea Pensioners. Pretty cool.

But anyway, just head down whenever because those baked bits really are the thing you know. But before you do, here’s one final pick: their chocolate and sea salt sourdough is bananas. And look, if there’s one thing we need in our lives it’s the memory of lockdown sourdough to be permanently expunged from our minds. This’ll do it.

Chestnut Bakery is now open on Elizabeth Street, in Belgravia, with new branches opening in Covent Garden and Fitzrovia later in the year. The launch event for the Belgravia branch takes place May 21-23. For more information, head to www.chestnutbakery.com