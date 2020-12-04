A huge LEGO brick-built installation has popped up in Covent Garden

Dinosaurs, ninjas, dragon-battling princesses, light-up dancefloors: this immersive experience is just as fun for adults as kids. Not only that, but there’s a chance to win some excellent prizes...

While Christmas might be a bit unusual this year, we've got something that we think you're really going to get excited about. Right now until early January, Covent Garden is home to a huge LEGO brick-built installation, and it’s a surreal and magical ride. It’s also completely free – all you need to do is book a timed slot online.

'A Really Cool World'

Forget seeing trees of green and red roses too – here in ‘A Really Cool World’, it’s sausage trees and horses blue. This installation is inspired by the 2020 LEGO holiday advert, which sees children reimagining the lyrics of ‘What a Wonderful World’ (watch it here). It’s part of The LEGO Group’s Rebuild the World campaign, which is all about celebrating the imagination of children and seeing the world through their eyes.

Take, for example, the sausage trees…

And this very stylish (and very blue) horse…

Get involved!

You’ll do more than just marvel at the amazing LEGO creations. There’s loads of fun to be had here. Scan Snapcodes to learn the lyrics to ‘A Really Cool World’, then spot a sausage tree, show off your best dragon-slaying princess pose and count the ducks enjoying their bath (watch out for the meteorite AND dinosaur en-route!). Our tip: wear comfy shoes, because you’ll all want to show off your best moves on the LEGO DOTS dancefloor:

Experience the installation online

Can’t make it into Covent Garden? No worries – The LEGO Group has created a rich digital version of the experience that families across the UK can enjoy. Not only can you interact with each of the LEGO builds, discovering fun facts about each, but there’s a digital treasure hunt that could see you winning a trip to the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in 2021.

Win LEGO vouchers

There’s no way you can visit ‘A Really Cool World’ and not feel inspired to create something of your own. That’s why The LEGO Group is giving away five £250 LEGO vouchers. To enter, simply click the button below and answer a very simple question. Good luck!

ENTER NOW

Book your free trip to ‘A Really Cool World’ now, and check out the digital experience.