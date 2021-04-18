An awesome new time-traveling escape room has just launched

So you’re probably pretty good at virtual escape rooms now. After all, they’ve helped keep a lot of us occupied and sane over the last twelve months or so. But maybe you’re thinking that you’ve tried them all and you can’t possibly be wowed anymore? Well, we have something that might seriously pique your sleuthing interest.

Say hello to ‘Tunnelling Through Time’ – a great-looking collab between The Brunel Museum and the award-winning Deadlocked Escape Rooms. It’s loosely based on true stories that took place within the Thames Tunnel, and when we say loosely we mean loosely because unless you know any different, there’s yet to be any time traveling escapades down there. Do let us know if we’re wrong.

Anyhoo, that’s the premise but it goes way beyond that. It’s 90-120 minutes’ worth of puzzles, with twelve of those minutes some high-quality video featuring actors we think we recognise from the television. So in other words, actual real-life actors who make it feel professional and good. Thank god for that. You can check out a little preview of what to expect below: we hope you like it.

Some of the clues involve hunting across the internet, so Google at the ready people, and you can stop and start whenever you please. So if you need a wee break? You have a wee break. But if you want to know what we love most about this cool little collab it’s that 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to supporting The Brunel Museum, which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. So, your grey matter exercised, a history lesson (kinda!), plus the chance to feel all virtuous in supporting a great cause? Count us in.

‘Tunnelling Through Time’ costs £15 and can be played by between one and six people. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to www.thebrunelmuseum.com.