Time Out says

There’s loads going on at British Summer Time’s Open House in June, with orchestral performances, DJ sets, workshops, family-friendly activities, and assorted Pride festivities. Nestled in them amongst them, like a pink balloon filled with sparkles, is a free screening of ‘Barbie’ on Friday, June 28. If you fancy a trip to the park but can’t be dealing with the loud music, re-up on your Kenergy levels from 7pm. Spots are first-come-first-served.