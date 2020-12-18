Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Choose your own adventure: the office Christmas party
Choose your own adventure: the office Christmas party

Since none of us can actually have a real Christmas party this year, here’s an imagined one for us all to enjoy

By Kate Lloyd
It’s 4.30pm on a Thursday in December and work is slowing down ready for the Christmas party. You can see other teams getting up to leave for some pre-drinks. Your boss is still hard at work though. They’re grumpily smashing the keys of their keyboard like they’re an angry cat clawing a pillow. Kev from Sales shouts over: ‘You coming to The Churchill Arms?’ What do you do?

A) Sack off work: you don’t care what your boss thinks and you’re not going to be that productive for the rest of the day anyway.

B) Keep working. Have another coffee. There’s no time for fun.

C) Keep working but get some nice natural wine biked over from Top Cuvée in the hope it will cheer your boss the fuck up.

