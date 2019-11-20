Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London’s most festive pub is about to switch on its Christmas lights
News / Drinking

London’s most festive pub is about to switch on its Christmas lights

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday November 20 2019, 5:24pm

The Churchill Arms pub covered in Christmas lights.
© Lee, Flickr

It’s the most wonderful time of year. When going out on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night is totally socially acceptable – as is drinking outdoors (as long as your alcoholic beverage is served hot, mind).

If you want to do all those things in seriously Christmassy surrounds, then the Churchill Arms is a safe bet. After all, the whopping annual display of cute little Christmas trees lining its outer edges has earned it the title of the ‘most festive pub in London’ over the years. And this year, it's going even bigger with the seasonal foliage. 

The Kensington pub is just at the end of planting 86 rows of gorgeous pine trees (talk about decking the halls), to which it’s fixed 22,500 lights – and they’ll all be switched on for the first time this festive period... tonight.

Don’t worry if that’s slightly short notice, though. There will be an official switch-on party on December 5. A special surprise guest will be turning on those twinkly lights, and mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas carols will complete the feelgood festive scene. 

In the meantime, here’s a sneak peek from the pub’s Instagram. It’s spruced up pretty nicely.  

The Churchill Arms is at 119 Kensington Church St, W8 7LN. 

