ClassBento has landed and it might just save your lockdown sanity

If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that the world is an innovative place full of some very clever people with excellent brains. You only have to look at how quickly our laptops were furnished with awesome stuff we could enjoy while locked up at home to see that. But we’ve exhausted all of that now, right? There is literally nothing left? Well, no, of course not.

Yep, people are still doing interesting things and we have news of one particularly exciting new thing, all the way from Australia. It’s called ClassBento and one of its missions is to help our mental and social health in this tricky time. How? Well, it basically brings to you some pretty cool-looking live experiences with artisans, artists, makers, bars and restaurants across the UK. And that means not only are you getting access to some serious talent, you’re also helping support them when their industries have been sent right up shit creek.

So what kind of things are we talking about? Well, there are hundreds of experiences to choose from, including a bunch of classes that include a craft box with all the bits and bobs you need, delivered right to your door. We’ve picked a few of our favourites below but there really is a lot to get your teeth into – including, in fact, some all the way from Australia. A photography masterclass live from the Sydney Opera House? Yep, damn skippy we’ll have a bit of that.



But anyway, to give you a bit more of a flavour on what to expect, here are those we especially like the look of. We reckon you might, too. And if you do? Just head to www.classbento.co.uk and book to your heart’s content. Enjoy!