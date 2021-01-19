ClassBento has landed and it might just save your lockdown sanity
These guys are taking online masterclasses and experiences to the next level
If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that the world is an innovative place full of some very clever people with excellent brains. You only have to look at how quickly our laptops were furnished with awesome stuff we could enjoy while locked up at home to see that. But we’ve exhausted all of that now, right? There is literally nothing left? Well, no, of course not.
Yep, people are still doing interesting things and we have news of one particularly exciting new thing, all the way from Australia. It’s called ClassBento and one of its missions is to help our mental and social health in this tricky time. How? Well, it basically brings to you some pretty cool-looking live experiences with artisans, artists, makers, bars and restaurants across the UK. And that means not only are you getting access to some serious talent, you’re also helping support them when their industries have been sent right up shit creek.
So what kind of things are we talking about? Well, there are hundreds of experiences to choose from, including a bunch of classes that include a craft box with all the bits and bobs you need, delivered right to your door. We’ve picked a few of our favourites below but there really is a lot to get your teeth into – including, in fact, some all the way from Australia. A photography masterclass live from the Sydney Opera House? Yep, damn skippy we’ll have a bit of that.
But anyway, to give you a bit more of a flavour on what to expect, here are those we especially like the look of. We reckon you might, too. And if you do? Just head to www.classbento.co.uk and book to your heart’s content. Enjoy!
Cocktails at home: Who’s for a Pornstar Martini?
So this comes from a virtual bar called, cleverly, The Bar From Afar. It’s set up by some of the UK’s best bartenders and for each class one of them will show you exactly how to create not just a Pornstar Martini but a Garden of Eden and a Raspberry Cosmo, too. Oh and if you don’t fancy the booze they’ll also show you how to knock up mocktails – just let them know. You’ll get everything you need sent in your cocktail kit; all you’ll need are the basics, like glasses, ice cubes, a chopping board and knife.
75 minutes, £40
Make a kokedama at home
What the hell is a kokedama we hear some of you shout? Same. It’s a Japanese term that translates as ‘ball of moss’ and, well, that’s kind of what it is. Well, they’re prettier than that and look all lush and pretty hanging from a piece of string… ‘like little green plants’, apparently. Sounds about right. Again, with this class you’ll get all the materials you need as well as a care card, so you’ll be able to nurture your creation forevermore. This one’s from Ferris Heart Sloane – a luxe floral and decorative interior design business that really knows its stuff.
90 minutes, £60
Make gnocchi at home
Okay so you might well have eaten gnocchi but if it’s not nice and fresh and handmade by someone who knows what they’re doing, you’re totally missing out. And you know what’s even better than that? Tasting the fruits of your hard labour – there’s nothing finer than the sweet, sweet taste of elbow grease. So that’s where this class from Get Cooking comes in very handy indeed, with their expert tuition basically turning you into an authentic Sardinian nonna in an hour. Or something like that. Look, you’ll be able to cook excellent gnocchi – and for a tenner, that’s really not bad.
60 minutes, £10
Make vegan chocolate truffles
This sounds dangerous. Can you be trusted with the tools to make as much chocolate as you like from the comfort of your own pants? Sounds a bit Icarian. However! If you can be trusted then you might want to say a big fat hello to this course from R&M Fine Chocolate, especially if you’re on that vegan vibe. You’ll get a craft box with dark vegan chocolate, coconuts and sprinkles, cocoa powder, piping bag and basically everything you’ll need to get yourself in trouble. We really like their recommendation to wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy. Sounds like our kind of cooking.
60 minutes, £29