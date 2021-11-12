Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Disappearing Dining Club Christmas Party

Disappearing Dining Club Christmas Party

Things to do, Food and drink events Dartmouth Arms , Tufnell Park Saturday December 4 2021
Buy tickets

Time Out says

For gastronomic brilliance and top tunes to match, make sure you book a seat at the Disappearing Dining Club's popular Christmas table. For this year’s Christmas party, Phil Mison (Cantoma) and Moonboots (Afficionado Recordings) will take hold of the decks for a six hour boogie, spinning disco and Balearic rarities all night long. That should be more than enough time to work off all of the top-quality scran you'll be scoffing, with a menu packed top to bottom with hearty, seasonal dishes. 

The sample menu includes: smoked gazpacho, pigs head on toast, pan fried sea bass, potato fondant and braised red cabbage, and chocolate brownie with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream.

Details
Event website: https://www.disappearingdiningclub.co.uk/christmas
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Dartmouth Arms
Address: 35 York Rise
London
NW5 1SP
Transport: Tube: Tufnell Park/Gospel Oak
Price: £35 for three courses

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers