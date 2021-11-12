Disappearing Dining Club Christmas Party

For gastronomic brilliance and top tunes to match, make sure you book a seat at the Disappearing Dining Club's popular Christmas table. For this year’s Christmas party, Phil Mison (Cantoma) and Moonboots (Afficionado Recordings) will take hold of the decks for a six hour boogie, spinning disco and Balearic rarities all night long. That should be more than enough time to work off all of the top-quality scran you'll be scoffing, with a menu packed top to bottom with hearty, seasonal dishes.

The sample menu includes: smoked gazpacho, pigs head on toast, pan fried sea bass, potato fondant and braised red cabbage, and chocolate brownie with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream.