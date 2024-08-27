‘Interstellar’ at the Science Museum

Christopher Nolan’s time-bending sci-fi is ten years old already and its stature has continued to grow across all ten of them. So the Science Museum’s run of 70mm IMAX screening in its Ronson Theatre is exciting news for anyone keen to get swept away afresh by the breathtaking scale of the British filmmaker’s stellar odyssey. If you’re new to it, strap in for an epic ride with Matthew McConaughey’s space dad Coop as he searches for salvation for his dying planet – and his family. The cinema’s 12-channel sound system will have Hans Zimmer’s score echoing in your brain for all eternity.