comedians performing
Laughs, dances, and bingo: Here's how to have fun this October

Fancy yourself as a comic? A dancer? Or do you just want a good bingo session? Either way, Samsung KX is the place to be

Written by Time Out. Paid for by Samsung KX
Summer might be fading away, but it doesn't mean the fun has to! Even if you've been taking in the sun, galavanting, panting, bantering, or any other verb (that's a doing word)... ing, all summer long, it doesn't mean you need to be cooped up indoors until Spring 2022. No, relax. There's a lot of fun to be had throughout October.

If you want a spot where you'll be spoiled for choice, whatever the weather, head down to Samsung KX (in King's Cross, that is) for all sorts of great activities. In October, some of the events are suited to those looking to embrace the world of comedy, the silent disco go-ers among you, and also the drag/bingo fanatic crossover crowd, which is everyone who ever lived! And if it isn't you, just come on down and see what you've been missing. 

Also, all the sessions are just £5, and you can find the full programme here, truly something for everyone! 

Come bring the house down at BingoWings
Come bring the house down at BingoWings

When is it? 7:30pm-9:00pm, October 1 

Put a bonkers drag double act and no-holds-barred bingo together and what do you get? BingoWings! By now, no doubt you’re aware that bingo has reached some bizarre, supercharged heights in London – and this drag bingo session is exactly that. Held at Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard as part of Time Out’s series of curated events and workshops, BingoWings is hosted by two legendary London queens: Crystal (who you might’ve seen on Season One of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ and Baby Lame, who run the club night MIMIs together. At this wild and ridiculously fun bingo session, expect audience games, electrifying performances and loads of sweet prizes.

Have a laugh at the Funny Women comedy event
Have a laugh at the Funny Women comedy event

When is it? 7:30pm-9:00pm, October 6

As far as nerve-wracking jobs go, being a stand-up has to be high on the list. Standing there, telling jokes and hoping to hell that the crowd likes it, and you. Doesn’t get much scarier. That’s why comedy is a really good tool for confidence building – if you can do that a meeting, a work presentation, a first-date, becomes a doddle. A walk in the park. Well, Funny Women is all about using comedy to help yourself grow. You don’t have to perform, but you should rock up, laugh a little and be inspired. This event also includes a stellar line-up of comics. Izzy Askwith, Eryn Tett, Mary O’Connell and Fiona Ribgewell are all on hand. Having competed in the Funny Women Awards (and in many cases, winning) there’s no better (nor funnier) people to show you the ropes. So come have a go at it! If it starts going badly just lean into it, we all love self-deprecating humour anyway! 

Get the dancing shoes on at a silent disco

When is it? 7:00pm-10:00pm, October 15 

There should be a specific word for the sensation of dancing away to bangers, and then taking your headphones off and seeing a room full of people similarly breaking it down in utter silence. It's a strange and wonderful place to be. At this silent disco you can immerse yourself in a room full of bangers, which have been slightly personalised. Whether you’re into rock or pop, or just fancy an all-out party, Samsung KX has your back. They also have a colour system on the headphones, one for each genre, so if you can see everyone’s switched to the same colour – it’s probably an absolute tune. You’ll quickly get over the self-consciousness that comes with singing into a silent room. 

