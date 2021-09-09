Laughs, dances, and bingo: Here's how to have fun this October

Fancy yourself as a comic? A dancer? Or do you just want a good bingo session? Either way, Samsung KX is the place to be

Summer might be fading away, but it doesn't mean the fun has to! Even if you've been taking in the sun, galavanting, panting, bantering, or any other verb (that's a doing word)... ing, all summer long, it doesn't mean you need to be cooped up indoors until Spring 2022. No, relax. There's a lot of fun to be had throughout October.

If you want a spot where you'll be spoiled for choice, whatever the weather, head down to Samsung KX (in King's Cross, that is) for all sorts of great activities. In October, some of the events are suited to those looking to embrace the world of comedy, the silent disco go-ers among you, and also the drag/bingo fanatic crossover crowd, which is everyone who ever lived! And if it isn't you, just come on down and see what you've been missing.

Also, all the sessions are just £5, and you can find the full programme here, truly something for everyone!