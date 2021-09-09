Laughs, dances, and bingo: Here's how to have fun this October

Come bring the house down at BingoWings
When is it? 7:30pm-9:00pm, October 1
Put a bonkers drag double act and no-holds-barred bingo together and what do you get? BingoWings! By now, no doubt you’re aware that bingo has reached some bizarre, supercharged heights in London – and this drag bingo session is exactly that. Held at Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard as part of Time Out’s series of curated events and workshops, BingoWings is hosted by two legendary London queens: Crystal (who you might’ve seen on Season One of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ and Baby Lame, who run the club night MIMIs together. At this wild and ridiculously fun bingo session, expect audience games, electrifying performances and loads of sweet prizes.