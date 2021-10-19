Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Legoland Fireworks Spectacular

Legoland Fireworks Spectacular

Things to do Legoland Windsor Resort , Berkshire Friday November 5 2021 - Sunday November 7 2021
Legoland fireworks
Photograph: Legoland Windsor Resort

Time Out says

Attention all blockheads! Legoland Windsor’s ever-popular Bonfire Weekend fireworks are back for 2021. To give the explosions an added dimension, dimension, visitors can purchase a pair of 3D glasses that transform the fireworks into cascading 3D Lego bricks. See the website for advance discount prices and booking details. Tickets are included in park entry. 

Details
Event website: http://www.legoland.co.uk
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Legoland Windsor Resort
Address: Winkfield Road
Windsor Park
Windsor
SL4 4AY
Transport: Rail: Windsor Central or Windsor & Eton Riverside rail then shuttlebus
Price: From £35

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers