Legoland Fireworks Spectacular
Time Out says
Attention all blockheads! Legoland Windsor’s ever-popular Bonfire Weekend fireworks are back for 2021. To give the explosions an added dimension, dimension, visitors can purchase a pair of 3D glasses that transform the fireworks into cascading 3D Lego bricks. See the website for advance discount prices and booking details. Tickets are included in park entry.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.legoland.co.uk
|Venue name:
|Legoland Windsor Resort
|Address:
|
Winkfield Road
Windsor Park
Windsor
SL4 4AY
|Transport:
|Rail: Windsor Central or Windsor & Eton Riverside rail then shuttlebus
|Price:
|From £35
Dates And Times
-
- Legoland Windsor Resort From £35
-
- Legoland Windsor Resort From £35
-
- Legoland Windsor Resort From £35