Things to do Maryon Park , Charlton Wednesday December 1 2021 - Sunday December 5 2021
This Greenwich light trail has a dazzling array of extras. Expect twinkling trees, fire-art installations and interactive elements, plus live music, a market selling gifts, street food and drinks of all kinds, and a Christmas disco at the end of each night. The whole thing is free and you don’t even have to book – just show up in your warmest clothes and follow the lights.

Event website: https://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/sparkleinthepark
Venue name: Maryon Park
Address: 30 Woodland Terrace
London
SE7 8EN
Price: Free

