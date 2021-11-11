Sparkle in the Park
Time Out says
This Greenwich light trail has a dazzling array of extras. Expect twinkling trees, fire-art installations and interactive elements, plus live music, a market selling gifts, street food and drinks of all kinds, and a Christmas disco at the end of each night. The whole thing is free and you don’t even have to book – just show up in your warmest clothes and follow the lights.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/sparkleinthepark
|Venue name:
|Maryon Park
|Address:
|
30 Woodland Terrace
London
SE7 8EN
|Price:
|Free
