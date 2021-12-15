After its successful bid to be crowned 2021 Borough of Culture was delayed thanks to you know what, it’s finally Lewisham’s chance to shine in 2022, with plenty of great (and mostly free) activities taking place over the next 12 months, themed around climate change and celebrating the borough’s diversity. Things kick off at the Day One opening celebration on January 28, with live music, dance performances and workshops taking place across the borough throughout the day. Later in the year, Lewisham will host the Liberty Festival, focused on championing the work of D/deaf and disabled artists. Other highlights of the year-long programme include ‘Breathe: 2022’, a large-scale installation about air pollution by artist Dryden Goodwin; gig series Revolution Through Music, featuring performances by local acts such as Dave Okumu, Novelist and Linton Kwesi Johnson; and Climate Home, a new low-carbon creative hub in Deptford which will host loads of climate-focused events for young creatives. Find out about these and all the many other things going on here.
After more than half a year in limbo, the latter months of 2021 have seen the very welcome return of the concept of ‘making plans’. Sure, the pesky Omicron variant might have something to say about this, but it seems like the days of holding off on buying tickets or wondering when – not if – your favourite band would cancel their upcoming tour are gone, at least for the time being.
Which is why we’re tentatively excited about all the great stuff London has in store for 2022. We’re excited about big blockbuster exhibitions at the capital’s major museums. We’re anticipating another round of Euromania as the Women’s Euros arrive in London. And we’re gearing up for plenty of pomp and pageantry in celebration of her Maj’s latest landmark anniversary in June.
And those are just a handful of the thrilling events and things to do in London on the horizon in 2022. There’s loads more still to come, we’re sure!
We’ll be updating this page with more events as they are announced.