A woman wearing an elaborate turquoise feathered headdress and outfit at Notting Hill Carnival 2017
Photograph: David Tett

The London events we’re looking forward to in 2022

From the return of Carnival to the Women’s Euros and the fiftieth anniversary of Pride, here are all the major events we can’t wait for in 2022

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Rosie Hewitson
After more than half a year in limbo, the latter months of 2021 have seen the very welcome return of the concept of ‘making plans’. Sure, the pesky Omicron variant might have something to say about this, but it seems like the days of holding off on buying tickets or wondering when – not if – your favourite band would cancel their upcoming tour are gone, at least for the time being. 

Which is why we’re tentatively excited about all the great stuff London has in store for 2022. We’re excited about big blockbuster exhibitions at the capital’s major museums. We’re anticipating another round of Euromania as the Women’s Euros arrive in London. And we’re gearing up for plenty of pomp and pageantry in celebration of her Maj’s latest landmark anniversary in June.

And those are just a handful of the thrilling events and things to do in London on the horizon in 2022. There’s loads more still to come, we’re sure!

We’ll be updating this page with more events as they are announced. 

Lewisham will get a chance to shine during its year as London Borough of Culture
Photograph: David Parry / PA Wire

Lewisham will get a chance to shine during its year as London Borough of Culture

After its successful bid to be crowned 2021 Borough of Culture was delayed thanks to you know what, it’s finally Lewisham’s chance to shine in 2022, with plenty of great (and mostly free) activities taking place over the next 12 months, themed around climate change and celebrating the borough’s diversity. Things kick off at the Day One opening celebration on January 28, with live music, dance performances and workshops taking place across the borough throughout the day. Later in the year, Lewisham will host the Liberty Festival, focused on championing the work of D/deaf and disabled artists. Other highlights of the year-long programme include ‘Breathe: 2022’, a large-scale installation about air pollution by artist Dryden Goodwin; gig series Revolution Through Music, featuring performances by local acts such as Dave Okumu, Novelist and Linton Kwesi Johnson; and Climate Home, a new low-carbon creative hub in Deptford which will host loads of climate-focused events for young creatives. Find out about these and all the many other things going on here

The V&A is putting on a blockbuster exhibition about menswear
Photograph: Chris Steele-Perkins / Magnum Photos

The V&A is putting on a blockbuster exhibition about menswear

A fashion exhibition at the V&A isn’t exactly surprising. But one solely focused on male attire is, even if it is very timely. ‘Fashioning Masculinities’ seeks to dissect the creation and performance of masculinity by tracing the history of menswear over the centuries. One hundred looks and 100 artworks will feature, including pieces by by Harris Reed, Wales Bonner, Gucci and Raf Simons, paintings by Sofonisba Anguissola and Joshua Reynolds, and outfits worn by Harry Styles, Sam Smith and David Bowie.

There’ll be loads going on to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Photograph: Sampajano Anizza

There’ll be loads going on to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

June marks the seventieth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne, and London will play host to several major events to mark the occasion in early June over the extended four-day bank holiday. Thursday June 2 will see the first Trooping the Colour since before the pandemic, involving more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses. There’ll also be a commemorative service at St Paul’s on Friday June 3, followed by a special BBC concert broadcast live from the gardens of Buckingham Palace on the evening of Saturday June 4. It all culminates with a massive Jubilee Parade around the palace on Sunday June 5, involving street art, theatre, music, circus and carnival performances from more than 5,000 UK and Commonwealth citizens. London won’t know what’s hit it.

Pride will return to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of London’s first march
Photograph: Michalakis Ppalis / Shutterstock

Pride will return to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of London’s first march

Pride 2022 is set to be massive, not only because it’s the first one since 2019 thanks to the ’rona, but also because it will be the fiftieth anniversary of the first Pride in the UK. Expect the usual parade from Oxford Street to Whitehall, a festival-like atmosphere around the stage at Trafalgar Square, plus smaller outposts around central London and a huge variety of fringe activities and nightlife events across the entire city. And since its a big birthday, therell likely be plenty more commemorative events over the summer. Watch this space!

A new exhibition at the Design Museum will explore our fascination with ASMR
Photograph: ArkDes

A new exhibition at the Design Museum will explore our fascination with ASMR

ASMR has taken the internet by storm in recent years, with millions of users being newly introduced to the concept of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response: a physical sensation of tingling, euphoria or calmness brought about by sound, touch and movement. Produced in collaboration with ArkDes, the Swedish Centre for Architecture and Design, and opening in May, this world-first exhibition outlines how people are creating sensory responses using new and existing tools and materials, and explores the emerging field of creativity that has sprung up around the internet phenomenon. Be prepared to feel all tingly, too, as the exhibition lifts the world of ASMR out from the screen and into an ‘acoustically tuned physical environment’. We’re not exactly sure what that means but it sounds cool as hell.

Notting Hill Carnival will be back after a two-year hiatus
Photograph: David Tett

Notting Hill Carnival will be back after a two-year hiatus

Europe’s biggest street festival couldn’t go ahead last year, and after months of speculation it ended up going online for 2021 too. So we’re thrilled that soundsystems are finally set to reappear on the streets of west London over the 2022 August bank holiday when the raucous Caribbean festival returns IRL for its fifty-sixth year. After so long out, you can expect it to be a belter, with more feathers, steel bands, Red Stripe, jerk chicken and dancing than ever before!

The England Women’s team could make it all the way to Wembley at the 2022 Euros
Photograph: Mikolaj Barbanelle / Shutterstock

The England Women’s team could make it all the way to Wembley at the 2022 Euros

England will be hosting next summer’s women’s Euros, and just like the men’s competition this year, there’ll be several matches taking place in London, including group stage games at the Brentford Community Stadium and the final at Wembley. Which is especially exciting considering how well England have been playing since their new manager Sarina Wiegman took over in September. As well as a couple of 10-0 victories, they recently set a new national record by thumping Latvia 20-0 in qualifying. At this rate, there’s a fairly decent chance they could go one better than Southgate’s lads.

The Science Museum will stage its most ambitious exhibition ever, around the world of science-fiction
Photograph: Museum of Science Fiction

The Science Museum will stage its most ambitious exhibition ever, around the world of science-fiction

  • Museums
  • South Kensington

Opening in October, ‘Science Fiction: Voyage Into the Unknown’ is set to be the most ambitious exhibition the Science Museum has ever staged. The immersive show will place visitors right at the heart of an interactive sci-fi story involving an extra-terrestrial spaceship. They’ll be able to get up close and personal with significant scientific artefacts and authentic pieces from major works of science-fiction, many of which are being displayed in the UK for the first time, to discover how scientists and sci-fi writers have inspired one another through the years.

