From the return of Carnival to the Women’s Euros and the fiftieth anniversary of Pride, here are all the major events we can’t wait for in 2022

After more than half a year in limbo, the latter months of 2021 have seen the very welcome return of the concept of ‘making plans’. Sure, the pesky Omicron variant might have something to say about this, but it seems like the days of holding off on buying tickets or wondering when – not if – your favourite band would cancel their upcoming tour are gone, at least for the time being.

Which is why we’re tentatively excited about all the great stuff London has in store for 2022. We’re excited about big blockbuster exhibitions at the capital’s major museums. We’re anticipating another round of Euromania as the Women’s Euros arrive in London. And we’re gearing up for plenty of pomp and pageantry in celebration of her Maj’s latest landmark anniversary in June.

And those are just a handful of the thrilling events and things to do in London on the horizon in 2022. There’s loads more still to come, we’re sure!

We’ll be updating this page with more events as they are announced.