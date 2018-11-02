Totally Toto

Things to do, Quirky events The Lexington , Pentonville Thursday November 15 2018
Totally Toto
Ben Rowe
Everyone loves ‘Africa’ by Toto. It’s a fact. It’s dance floor catnip, a glorious 4 minutes and 55 seconds of pure 80’s tune-age. Because we just can’t get enough of the ear worm, there’s now a club night where you can hear the nostalgic banger non-stop for a whole four hours. That's right, Toto’s ‘Africa’ played 53 times on repeat. What's more, 100 percent of the ticket sales will be raising funds for Temwa, an African charity helping to reduce poverty in remote communities in Malawi. It's a win-win. So get ready for a night of synths and screeching high notes. And if you stay for the whole thing you might finally be able to perfect that weird ‘As sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti’ line. 

Venue name: The Lexington
Address: 96-98
Pentonville Rd
London
N1 9JB
Opening hours: Mon-Wed, Sun noon-2am; Thur noon-3am; Fri-Sat noon-4am
Transport: Tube: Angel
Price: £5
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/729948614022909
