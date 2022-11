This Islington charity funded by donations alone is open all year round. Sheila Scott and Louie Salvoni founded the shelter back in 2007 with a mission to house London’s homeless and support them no matter who they are or where they come from.

Volunteers are needed for various tasks, including cooking, cleaning and laundry, and a team is always required for overnight shifts to ensure guests are kept safe until a new team arrives at 6.30am to rustle up breakfast. Companies looking to do some group volunteering can sign up for a monthly deep clean of the kitchen and sleeping area, which doesn’t sound glamorous but is vital in ensuring that the shelter runs smoothly.