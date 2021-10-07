Welcome, friends, to the alluring, exciting slightly musty world of London’s excellent charity shops. Amazing places where you can find pre-loved things to wear, stuff to read or listen to and of course bizarre objects to adorn your house with. All at a knock-down price.

By now, even the rich and famous are donating their cast-offs to charity shops, so if you choose the right location – Primrose Hill or Chelsea, say – you may well pick up some exclusive designer garb. As we all become more conscious of the ethical impact of our wardrobes, there’s never been a better time to have a rummage and snaffle a second-hand bargain.

From charity ‘boutiques’ with more cashmere than your average yacht club to old-fashioned junk shops you can lose an afternoon in, here are London’s best charity shops. Just don’t go telling everyone.

