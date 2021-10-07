There are branches of All Aboard across north London, but this is the mothership. Forget colour-coded rails and curated window displays: it’s an old-fashioned junk shop of the kind you just don’t find anymore. Raising money for a selection of local charities, the stock is bold, bright and sometimes beautifully brash, with a particularly good line in ugly-cool homewares and statement vintage accessories. Set aside a good chunk of time and comb through every rack at your leisure. Twice.
Best for: (Well) buried treasure at blink-worthy prices.
224 West End Lane, NW6 1UU.