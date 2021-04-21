Win a £200 bar tab at Electric Shuffle – plus shuffleboard for up to six people

You’ve been missing your mates. They’ve been missing you. So what better way to celebrate the imminent end of lockdown than by getting together for a night of sipping delicious drinks and getting ludicrously competitive over a simple-but-addictive bar game? And that’s where the nice guys at Electric Shuffle come in, by offering a £200 bar tab to one lucky Londoner, plus a free shuffleboard game for them and up to five of their pals.



Electric Shuffle is run by the same team behind the very cool darts bar Flight Club, and the vibe is the same. Take an old-school bar sport and make it cool, with retro-futurist design that cries out to be Instagrammed, comfortably luxe seating, and a drinks menu that makes for an excellent night even if you don't come within six feet of a scoreboard. That means upmarket slushies with leftfield ingredients like Overproof Rum and pink peppercorn, a fine craft beer list, and even ‘trophy’ cocktails for your victorious team to share, like the fruity Winner’s Mix.



Electric Shuffle’s spacious layout is already perfect for social distancing post-May17, but they’ve sweetened the deal with a spiffy new Summer Terrace that’s kitted out with picnic tables and plenty of greenery; but crucially, isn’t the muddy local park that you were already bored stiff with last spring. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy one of their bottomless brunches, which offers prosecco-a-plenty and all the pizza you can eat. Or catch up with your mates in the evening, with bar snacks like truffle arancini or Korean chicken skewers.



The terrace is open now, or if you’re willing to hold your horses, Electric Shuffle’s indoor spaces will be open from May 17, letting you try your hand at a round of shuffleboard or three. And if you’re a shuffleboard virgin? Don’t worry; you can learn the rules in minutes. Basically, you slide your pucks across a gorgeous polished wood table, into a scoring area. Then comes the hi-tech twist – Electric Shuffle’s interactive game screen calculates your score and guides you through the game as it happens. You and your mates will play in two teams, in a game that’s all about precision, skill, and getting your head in the game (psyching out your opponents is strictly optional).

To be in with a chance of winning a £200 bar tab and free shuffleboard game for up to six people. And whether you're top dog or slink home like a puppy wearing the proverbial cone of shame, you're sure to be a winner – because you've swapped the tyranny of the sofa for a fun night out you'll remember for all the right reasons. Nice.

Electric Shuffle’s outdoor terrace opens April 28 2021. Shuffleboard options should be open May 17 2021, depending on government guidelines. Find out more about Electric Shuffle at www.electricshuffle.com