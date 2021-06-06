Win a pasta-making masterclass from Michelin-starred chef Phil Howard

So of course, pasta is just about as good as food gets. You know this. We know this. And you know who also knows this? The supremely talented, multi-Michelin-starred chef, Phil Howard. In fact, he knows it so well he is bringing his mastery of it into your kitchen, through his brand new pasta range, Otto.

It’s billed as ‘taking pasta to a whole new level’ and, well, we can totally see where they’re coming from. Each month Phil creates eight (Otto is ‘eight’ in Italian) exceptional pasta dishes for you to choose from, with all the ingredients delivered to your door for you to create your own culinary masterpieces at home. But it gets better.

Not only are the dishes created by one of the finest chefs in the business, each one is accompanied by a video guide to help the making of it as simple as can be. But our favourite part? It’s a little thing, but each kit comes with Otto’s own pasta water. It’s much more concentrated than what you’ll get in your own pan and will make sure your sauce is as emulsified as it should be. Yeah, that’s the kind of attention to detail you’re dealing with here.

So that’s some inspo on dinner. Now it’s time to tell you how to win a day in the kitchen for two with Phil. And look, this is about as good a cooking lesson as you’re ever likely to get… not only does he currently run and co-own the Michelin-starred Elystan Street and the Michelin-starred Kitchen W8, his CV is about as glittering as chef CVs get. We’re talking Harvey’s, where he worked alongside a heyday-Marco Pierre White, Bibendum under Simon Hopkinson, and his own hugely influential The Square, which held two Michelin stars for more than 18 years.

A day with that kind of talent sounds good, right? Of course. But there’s more. Not only will you get a day’s expert tuition, you’ll also get dinner at Phil’s brilliant Barnes restaurant, Church Road. Really is quite the prize, huh? To enter, just fill out the form. Easy as.

Otto Pasta is available for delivery to a selection of London postcodes, with more to come. For more information, head to www.ottopasta.com.