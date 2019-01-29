Where to watch the Super Bowl in L.A.

Huddle up, fam, because it’s time to figure out your Super Bowl party plan. Sure, you could hit a Costco and buy 400 frozen wings, but you know you and your friends deserve better. Every sports bar in L.A. is almost guaranteed to be a mess on Super Bowl Sunday, so we’ve rounded up a few alternatives for where you can watch grown men smash into each other for a living. Some are cocktail bars, some are Thai restaurants, some simply make the best wings in the city, but all will be showing the game and offering plenty of beer to nurse as you watch the Super Bowl. Ready? Go!

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Sunday, February 3, 2019.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is at 3:30pm PST.

Who’s playing?

The L.A. Rams will play the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

Who should I root for?

Sure, the Rams took a break from being L.A.’s team for about, oh, two decades, but for the last three seasons they’ve come back to us—so if you’re not rooting for the hometeam, you might as well be an East Coaster. Plus, we love an underdog, and, ugh, Tom Brady.