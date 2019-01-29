Where to watch the Super Bowl in L.A.
Huddle up, fam, because it’s time to figure out your Super Bowl party plan. Sure, you could hit a Costco and buy 400 frozen wings, but you know you and your friends deserve better. Every sports bar in L.A. is almost guaranteed to be a mess on Super Bowl Sunday, so we’ve rounded up a few alternatives for where you can watch grown men smash into each other for a living. Some are cocktail bars, some are Thai restaurants, some simply make the best wings in the city, but all will be showing the game and offering plenty of beer to nurse as you watch the Super Bowl. Ready? Go!
When is Super Bowl LIII?
Sunday, February 3, 2019.
What time does the game start?
Kickoff is at 3:30pm PST.
Who’s playing?
The L.A. Rams will play the New England Patriots in Atlanta.
Who should I root for?
Sure, the Rams took a break from being L.A.’s team for about, oh, two decades, but for the last three seasons they’ve come back to us—so if you’re not rooting for the hometeam, you might as well be an East Coaster. Plus, we love an underdog, and, ugh, Tom Brady.
Watch the Super Bowl at these L.A. spots
The Abbey Food & Bar
One of the world’s best gay bars is throwing one of the city’s biggest Super Bowl parties. On Sunday, stop by for a slew of all-day specials including but not limited to $5 gourmet hot dogs, $5 beer, $12 cocktails and $12 sangria, plus a handful of TVs throughout the space, and a large LED wall in the main room—so you can watch all that full contact up-close.
Baldoria
Two words: pizza prizes. OK, more words: Watch the Super Bowl on Baldoria’s wall projector as you enjoy giveaways and all-night happy hour prices. There’ll be $3 beers, $7 old-fashioneds and more, plus, every time either team scores a field goal, touchdown or safety, you can buy a $2 shot.
Barrel & Ashes
What goes great with game day? BBQ. At the Barrel & Ashes Super Bowl viewing party, find both for $78, which gets you access to unlimited draft beer and a buffet featuring a pig roast, a Frito Pie bar, rib tips, brisket, wings, pork rinds, mac and cheese, caesar salad, slaw, collard greens, hoe cake and more. And if that’s not to your liking, you can snag additional beverages and food specials at a discount (hello, $1 wings). Snag your tickets here.
Beelman’s
Looking for a vegan option? Beelman’s is your destination, because the plant-based pub is serving a slew of “Super Sloppy Snacks” on Sunday: a vegan hot dog topped with chili, jalapeños and mustard for $14; an Impossible Burger with chili, tomato, pickles and chipotle aioli for $16; steak fries with chili, cashew cheese and chopped onions for $9; and chili-topped tater tots with cashew cheese and scallions for $9. Of course it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without drinks, and here you can expect $4 rosé, mimosas and select draft beers, plus $6 house wine and $8 cocktails.
Big Wangs
Big Wangs NoHo is an official Rams bar (yeah, those exist), and to celebrate, this location and the one in DTLA are both offering a special to keep you, uh, hydrated all day long: buy one drink, get the second one for $2. With TVs everywhere—and a fire pit, in Downtown—it’s no wonder Wangs is one of the best sports bars in town.
Boomtown Brewery
If you fear running out of beer on game day, might we suggest watching from a brewery? Boomtown Brewery’s got a whole viewing party going on, with the game projected on the walls of the tap room. Almost every pour will come at a discount, and if you’re feeling peckish, there’ll be BBQ from Republic Craft Barbecue (Republicue) and sweets from S’moreology for purchase.
Brennan’s Pub
Over in Marina del Rey, the stalwarts Brennan’s is throwing a Super Bowl house party that includes $15 beer pitchers and $5 Jameson shots during the game. While you won’t find Brennan’s famed turtle racing that night, you can at least catch the game (with a few vegan specials on hand, too).
Hotel Shangri-La
The Super Bowl hits Shangri-La once again. The big game is taking over the hotel’s poolside garden for the annual viewing party, where you can hang from 1 to 7pm and watch the Super Bowl on a big-screen TV, chow down on BBQ and quench that thirst with cold beer. Each ticket includes a burger, wings, herbed fries and two beers, but you know there’ll be additional items and drinks to nosh and sip on all day long—including $20 buckets of beer. Nab your $55 tickets (and private cabana rentals, plus other add-ons) right over here.
Imperial Western Beer Co.
No? A brewery sounded more like your thing? Well Union Station’s gorgeous new spot, Imperial Western, has suds in spades—plus some killer specials. Find select beers at $10 per pitcher, and every pre-game pitcher that’s purchased includes a raffle ticket. Every time a touchdown gets scored throughout the game, there’ll be a new raffle for prizes. Need to take your beer to-go? Imperial Western’s also offering $2 off all crowlers for the occasion. You’ll never go thirsty again.
Public School
Head to any Public School location across the city and you’ll be able to take advantage of their all-day “recess” for grown-ups, a.k.a. happy hour. That means $5 beer pints, $5 glasses of wine, plus snacky bites like queso fundido, wings and bacon-and-cheddar tots for under $10. Watching with a group? Take it up a notch with Public School’s game-day package, which includes two large pizzas and two orders of wings for $38—and you’d better bet there’ll be ample flat-screens.
Still insist on a sports bar?
