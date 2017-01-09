10 delicious mocktails that will help you get through this dry January

If you’re one of the brave souls who decided to temporarily abstain from alcohol after two months of holiday excess, you’re in luck. Dry January no longer has to suck when you live in a city with restaurants and bars that build non-alcoholic drinks into their beverage programs. Now, you can choose beverages with seasonal shrubs, house-made syrups and juices, all made with the same detail and care as their alcohol counterparts. Who knows, maybe you won’t miss the alcohol and extend dry January for another month or two. Ah, who are we kidding? Let the countdown to February begin! In the meantime, head to the following restaurants and bars to get your mocktail fix.

Bacari PDR: Most bars and restaurants just replace alcohol with club soda in cocktails. Normally, we’d say that’s cheating (and never nearly as good), but Bacari PDR’s Strawberry Fizz, made with muddled strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup and sparkling water is so good, you won’t miss the vodka. 6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey

Birch: If a true diet reset is what you need, then Birch has you covered with five new non-alcoholic beverages meant to restore and rejuvenate your system. Try the #001, made with turmeric, ginger, honey, lime and coconut milk. 1634 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Cha Cha Chicken: If you have the chance to pick the place, choose this BYOB Caribbean spot and order a seasonal agua fresca, like the mango-guava. Your dinner companions can spike it with rum if they must. Cha Cha Chicken, locations in Santa Monica and Northridge

Church & State: Just like the principle of maintaining neutrality between religion and government, this restaurant doesn’t play favorites between its drinks. Let your tablemates enjoy their glass of Chablis, while you sip on the Citron, made with rooibos tea, grapefruit, orange juice and lemon. 1850 Industrial St, Los Angeles

The Edison: At a lounge that pays homage to the Jazz Age, you can expect its cocktail list to also pay tribute to another period of the time: Prohibition. Order up the Paper Moon, made with cucumber, lime and tonic. 108 W. 2nd St. #101, Downtown Los Angeles

Gracias Madre: Gracias Madre is known for highlighting seasonal ingredients in its beverage program, and non-alcoholic drinks are no exception. Order the mocktail A Shrubby For My Bubby, made with a cranberry shrub, carbon dioxide and sea salt. 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

ink.: Ink’s sizable non-alcoholic drink section stands out on its own, with the option of four beverages: cucumber, strawberry, rosemary and carrot, each made with juices, herbs, and club soda or tonic. 8360 Melrose Ave #107, Los Angeles

Love & Salt: Drinking or not, never pass up the opportunity to order a drink called Off the Funking Chain, made with jalapeño, lime, honey syrup, passion fruit, grapefruit juice and ginger beer. 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Mama Shelter: Listen to your mama and try this featured mocktail: the New Mama’s Kitchen, made with yuzu, apple syrup, soda water and lemon. 6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles

The Tasting Kitchen: Abbot Kinney has no shortage of juice bars, coffee shops and lemonade. But if you’re in the mood to feel like a kid again, stop in and order a house-made lavender and lemon soda. 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.





