16 free things to do in Los Angeles this April 2017

If you're headed into the red from plunking down cash for music festival passes, you'll be happy to hear there are plenty of free things to do in April. From a cleanup party along the L.A. River to a huge art gallery open house in Santa Monica, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Apr 1

International Pillow Fight Day Los Angeles; Pershing Square

Fluff up your finest pillow and take part in this playful brawl complete with a DJ and food trucks.

Apr 5

The Director's Series: Michael Govan and Peter Zumthor; Bing Theater (LACMA)

Listen to LACMA director and CEO Michael Govan talk with Peter Zumthor about the Swiss architect's redesign for the museum and how the plans will fit LACMA's collection.

Apr 5

Sci-Fi at Union Station: Blade Runner; Union Station

Watch the dystopian Los Angeles neo-noir classic for free inside of Union Station's historic ticketing hall.

Apr 8

So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meet-up.

Apr 10-23

Portals Project; Grand Park

Step inside of a golden shipping container and connect with curious participants around the world during this two-week conversational installation.

Photograph: Courtesy Shared Studios

Apr 13

Citizen Science + Suds; Angel City Brewery

Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on science at this beer and lecture series.

Apr 15, 22, 29

The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp; Various locations

Do your part in restoring the river with this coordinated cleanup effort across 15 different spots.

Apr 19

Earth Day L.A.; Grand Park

Celebrate Earth Day at Grand Park, the Music Center and DWP with green living demos and activities.

Apr 21

Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand; Union Station

Join humorist and Americana ambassador Charles Phoenix as he frames through this slide show of L.A.'s undiscovered, underrated and misunderstood mid-century gems.

Apr 22

Bergamot Station Arts Center Spring Fling; Bergamot Station

Peruse the artwork at more than 40 galleries, learn how to make origami and partake in silent disco yoga at this springtime open house.

Apr 22

Record Store Day; Various locations

Catch pop-up concerts around the city at this annual celebration of independent brick-and-mortar music shops.

Photograph: Leah Freeman-Haskin

Apr 22, 23

Festival of Books; USC

Feed your bookworm tendencies with two days of lectures, signings and performances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Margaret Atwood and Jessica Koslow.

Apr 26

Keeping the DREAM Alive; Hammer Museum

Hear undocumented-student advocate Angela Chuan-Ru Chen, Ph. D., provide insight into the tenuous future of the 2 million minors who came to the States as children and are seeking citizenship.

Apr 29-Sept 3

Oracle; The Broad

See 30 works pulled from the Broad's collection that show globalizing forces at work in contemporary society.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

