20 things to do over Labor Day weekend 2017 in L.A.

The rest of the country may be starting to say farewell to summer, but we still have our fair share of triple-digit days ahead of us. Though more hot weather is sure to come, we can still celebrate the fact that Labor Day doesn't mean the end of summer fun in L.A.; our favorite outdoor movie and free concert series aren't finished for at least another month and the beach is still perfectly pleasant. If you can pry yourself away from your air-conditioned abode, make the most of the long Labor Day weekend with these events.

Eat up on a Hollywood backlot

Celebrate the best of L.A.’s dining scene with the Taste, returning to Paramount Studios for live cooking demos, chef panels and food and wine galore.

Indulge in all things deep-fried

Bring your appetite to the opening weekend of the L.A. County Fair, where bacon-covered funnel cake and carnival rides collide.

Or enjoy vegan eats

Head to NoHo for an all-vegan night market where you'll taste and sip your way through plant-based dishes and a beer garden.

Get down at a delicious block party

Celebrate West Adams' rich culture at the Delicious Vinyl West Adams Block Party, as the hip-hop label and pizza joint hosts free headlining sets from Talib Kweli and Doug E. Fresh.

Dress up real swanky for a museum visit

Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls: Dapper Day is headed to LACMA to celebrate the Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage exhibition with a museum and Latin Sounds meet-up, plus a screening of The Red Shoes.

Lap up an ice cream cone

Feed your non-stop cravings for ice cream with a lick of these frozen treats, the best the city has to offer.

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Party it up poolside

Lounge by the pool, music in ear and cocktail in hand, as some of our favorite pool parties wind down for the season.

Or take a plunge in a public pool

Spiral down the waterslide at the renovated Hollywood Pool, sit on the artificial shores of Hansen Dam or take a plunge in these other public pools—though we can't guarantee they'll be any less crowded than the beach.

Spend a late night in Chinatown

Dance, drink and eat your way through KCRW's final Summer Nights bash of the summer in L.A.

Attend a beer-filled music fest

Raise a glass to L.A.'s music, food, drinks and culture during Golden Road's Made in L.A., with music from Warren G, Hanni El Khatib, Yacht, Maxim Ludwig and Buyepongo.

Watch a movie in the great outdoors

Outdoor movie screenings combine two of our favorite things: film and being outside. Catch screenings this weekend of Goodfellas, 10 Things I Hate About You, Austin Powers, Sunset Boulevard and more.

Eat your way through an Ice Cream Alley

Taste a selection of ice cream vendors at Smorgasburg L.A.'s final ice cream pop-up of the season.

Get wet outside of the Queen Mary

Party up with Viceroy, EC Twins, Michael Sparks, LZRD and TWRK as they take over the oceanliner with multiple bars, water slides, a foam dance floor and more.

Frequent a fiesta in Hermosa

Roam the 400-plus stalls at this waterfront street fair.

Photograph: Courtesy Fiesta Hermosa

Start a (legal) beachside bonfire

There isn't a much more quintessential Southern California experience than having a bonfire on the beach at sunset, which you can do at these five beaches.

Stuff your face with the city's best BBQ

There's BBQ and then there's BBQ—you know, the kind that leaves you licking your sauce-drenched fingers. From Compton to South Pasadena, here are our picks for L.A.'s best BBQ.

Have a late-night snack at Santa Anita

Come hungry and grab a late-night snack at the summer closeout of 626 Night Market, the massive Asian street food market.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away

See famed composer John Williams conduct the LA Phil as they play through selections from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and more.

Watch a bunch of old movies

Film buffs, unite for Cinecon, a cinephile festival of rare and unusual old-school films.

Don't go to the beach

No, seriously. Don't go, it's going to be mobbed and when you factor in the school holiday and the traffic on—ah, who are we kidding, it's like the surface of the sun outside so we're probably going to end up driving to the beach at some point with the rest of the city.

