21 free things to do in Los Angeles this August 2017

You've planned a day at one of L.A.'s best beaches and finalized the rest of your summer plans, but there are far more free things to do in August. From an avocado fest to summer concerts wrap-ups, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Aug 3, 17, 31

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Catch free film screenings at Silver Lake's pedestrian plaza, including District 9, Space Jam and 10 Things I Hate About You this month.

Aug 5, 6

Avocado Festival; Angel City Brewery

Celebrate Southern California's green staple with avocado-flavored popsicles, beers and more.

Aug 5, 12, 19

Pershing Square Downtown Stage; Pershing Square

Close out the free Downtown concert series with sets from Toad the Wed Sprocket, the B-52s, X and more.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Aug 11, 25

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Aug 12

Yo La Tengo; Burton Chace Park

Catch the beloved indie rock trio perform a free show in Marina del Rey.

Through Aug 13

Generation Wealth by Lauren Greenfield; Annenberg Space for Photography

Take a visual tour of materialism, celebrity culture and social status over the past 25 years.

Aug 13

CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington; Various locations

Pedal your way from San Pedro to Wilmington during the bike-friendly fest.

Through Aug 13

American Horror Story: The Style of Scare; Paley Center for Media

Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.

Through Aug 17

Twilight Concerts; Santa Monica Pier

Hear free tunes by the beach, with a closing night set from Warpaint.

Aug 17–20

Echo Park Rising; Various locations

Celebrate the Eastside's music scene with three days of free shows all over Echo Park.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of The Taming of the Shrew or Macbeth, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Aug 19-27

Nisei Week Japanese Festival; JACCC

Celebrate Japanese culture with displays of martial arts, tea ceremonies, flower arranging and more.

Aug 20, Sept 9

Tiny Porch Concerts at Peter Strauss Ranch; Peter Strauss Ranch

See soulful country-folk acts perform in a stone amphitheater nestled deep in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Aug 26

Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship; JACCC

Test your love of dumplings at this epic showdown, where competitive eaters devour as many gyoza as possible in 10 minutes.

Aug 26

Off the 405; Getty Center

Enjoy a free outdoor concert from Savoy Motel and evening views of the city at this summertime series.

Through Aug 31

Sunset Concerts at the Skirball; Skirball Cultural Center

Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Sean Watkins.

Through Sept 3

Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park; Old Zoo

Take in Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona, while enjoying the great outdoors.

Through Sept 17

Paul McCarthy + Takesada Matsutani + Monika Sosnowska; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

Catch a trio of contemporary art exhibitions this summer at the Arts District gallery.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

