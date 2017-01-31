5 must-see theater productions happening in February 2017

After a cold and wet January, most of us probably feel like re-feathering our nests. It’s no surprise that finding a home and tending to it seem to be themes in our best-bet shows for February. Here, listed in order of closing dates, are five shows we think will be worth your theatergoing time and money this month.

946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Feb 9–March 5

It’s wartime Britain, but 12-year-old Lily, her family and her cat Adolphus Tips wouldn’t know it. Then D-Day approaches, and American soldiers come into town. Kneehigh, in association with Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, produced this work, adapted by Michael Morpurgo and Emma Rice from Morpurgo’s novel of the same name. The staging includes puppets and a live, onstage swing band. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm. $29–$129. 310-746-4000.

Free Outgoing by East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater, Feb 9­–March 12

In a middle-class home in Chennai, India, generations and cultures collide when the 15-year-old daughter’s sexual cellphone video goes viral. Anupama Chandrasekhar penned the work, and Snehal Desai, the new artistic director of the 51-year-old East West Players, directs the play’s U.S. premiere. 120 Judge John Aiso St, Downtown Los Angeles. Wed-Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm. $25–$50, student and senior discounts available. Pay-What-You-Can performance Thu, Feb 16 at 8pm. 213-625-7000.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night at Geffen Playhouse, Jan 31–March 18

Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize–winning semi-autobiographical four-act play centers on the fractured home of the Tyrone family, whose members suffer addictions, illnesses and deep misery. Nonetheless, considered one of theater’s greatest masterpieces, it’s not to be missed. Director Jeanie Hackett helms a cast that includes Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina. 10886 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles. Tue-Fri 7pm, Sat 1pm & 7pm, Sun 2pm. $32-$90. 310-208-5454.

Zoot Suit at Mark Taper Forum, Jan 31–March 19

This play shook the cultural world when it premiered at Mark Taper Forum in 1978. Written and directed by Luis Valdez, it centered on Chicanos in Los Angeles, reimagining the real-life 1940s Sleepy Lagoon murder case and the Zoot Suit Riots that followed. The work returns home, again led by Valdez and presented in association with El Teatro Campesino, the theater troupe of the United Farm Workers. 135 N Grand Ave, Downtown Los Angeles. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm. $25–$99. 213-972-4400.

Fun Home at Ahmanson Theatre, Feb 21–April 1

Young Alison wants her family life to be more like that of the Partridge Family. But she’s a lesbian and her father is gay and a pedophile. Her examination of and reconciliation with her life forms the subject of this remarkable work, written by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (book and lyrics) based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. The Tony-winning musical arrives with its Tony-winning director, Sam Gold. 135 N Grand Ave, Downtown Los Angeles. Tue-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm. Added 8 p.m. performance on Monday, March 27 and 2 p.m. performance on Thursday, March 30. $25–$125. 213-972-4400.

