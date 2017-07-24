5 ways to celebrate National Tequila Day, including a tequila drinking fountain

National Tequila Day falls on a Monday. It's not exactly ideal to already be apologizing to your Tuesday self, but with all of these great tequila specials and releases cropping up around town, we really don't stand by an alternative. So knuckle up, maybe grab some Aspirin and head to these bars and water fountains (yep, you read that correctly) for these tequila and mezcal must-drinks. After all, National Tequila Day comes but once a year.

Gracias Madre

The bar program at this beloved WeHo spot is already centered around tequila, but today only you'll find a special flight of Clase Azul that includes reposado, añejo and blanco. A cool $80 gets you the trio, plus some serious tequila lessons from Gracias Madre's agave-loving staff. If you're in more of a mood for cocktails, we suggest the summery Cazuela for Two (pictured at the top), which features tequila blanco, grapefruit, lime and flake salt—order it to share, or just drink it all yourself.

H2Cuervo

Forget turning water into wine—Jose Cuervo is replacing water in select L.A. drinking fountains with Cuervo Especial Silver. Stop by for tequila-spouting fountains at the Abbey, the Venice Beach Bar and Hollywood & Highland now until 7pm, or until the wells run dry. But be warned: according to official rules and regulations, no chasers, salt or limes will be provided. Just chilled tequila, straight from a water fountain (and in the case of the Abbey's, an ornate-looking actual fountain). What a time to be alive.

Las Perlas

Downtown bound? The self-proclaimed first mezcal bar in America is serving up a great deal during happy hour, offering $5 margaritas and palomas from 5 to 8pm. Missing the timeframe or accidentally extending your visit beyond it? (We know how that goes.) Never fear—Las Perlas stocks more than 400 agave-based spirits on the reg, plus a tequila-forward cocktail program. Bonus: Into live music? Find it here from 10pm to close.

Laurel Tavern

Whether you're near Studio City or Hermosa Beach, both Laurel Tavern locations have you covered with half-price tequila drinks all night long. That means you can sip down specialty cocktails—like the Jessica Rabbit with Espolòn tequila, muddled strawberries, fresno chilies and El Silencio mezcal—all for around $6. Score.

Patrón x Guillermo del Toro

Meet the mack daddy of this year's National Tequila Day specials. While the collaboration will set you back a pretty penny—around $400, retailer depending—it's certainly the most eye-catching. Famed and acclaimed director, sceenwriter and producer Guillermo del Toro isn't typically one to sign on for products and promotions not directly tied to his fantastical and often gothic-toned films—Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy, to name a few—but this year, he's teamed up with the international tequila company to bring us an extra añejo aged tequila, a liqueur and some on-brand packaging. Both del Toro and Patrón hail from Jalisco, and del Toro paid homage to their native land by designing the limited-release tequila's box. Covered by meticulous sketches of skeletons harvesting agave in Jalisco's Highlands, the casing opens to reveal a 750ml bottle serving as the body of a very del Toro-esque creature, whose illustrated wings stretch out across the box. Also included is a 100ml crystal skull, which holds an aged orange liqueur made from Patrón tequila. And because the theatricality doesn't stop there, each box includes a votive candle on either side, forming a shrine. It's getting released today, and you can pre-order it here.

The Jalisco hideaway in Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza serves tequila-infused guacamole every day except Mondays, when the restaurant is closed. Since you can't get in on the fun today, stop by this restaurant from James Beard-nominated chefs Jaime Martin Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu any other day and bring a little National Tequila Day love to the rest of the year.

