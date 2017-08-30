60 amazing things happening in L.A. this September 2017

Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine.

THINGS TO DO

Sept 1-24

L.A. County Fair; Fairplex

Bring your appetite for all things deep fried at the perennially popular event.

Sept 6-16

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews; Paley Center for Media

Geek out with fellow TV nerds during premieres of panels for shows like El Chapo, Berlin Station, The Mindy Project and more.

Sept 15

Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo; Los Angeles Zoo

Roam the zoo after hours at this late-night bash, featuring live bands, food trucks, boozy drinks, a dance party, zookeeper talks and live animal encounters.

Sept 15-November 4

Halloween Horror Nights; Universal Studios

Get an early start to Halloween with this big-budget terrifying tradition, with mazes themed to The Walking Dead, The Shining, American Horror Story and more.

Sept 16

Glendale Open Arts & Music Festival; Glendale Central Park

Get to know Downtown Glendale at this free community festival with music performances, arts and craft markets, beer and wine gardens and more.

Sept 16

Tarfest; La Brea Tar Pits

Pay tribute to L.A.'s bubbly asphalt pools with this annual afternoon of live music, DJs, dance and live artwork.

Sept 24

Surf City Surf Dog; Huntington Dog Beach

Start teaching your pooch how to carve waves for this annual K-9 surf competition.

Sept 24

Abbot Kinney Festival; Abbot Kinney

Take every artsy street fair you’ve ever attended and add in innumerable food trucks plus all the stereotypes about Venice.

Find more things to do in our September 2017 events calendar.

FOOD & DRINK

Sept 1-2

Vegan Street Fair Nights; The Federal Bar

Taste and sip your way through plant-based dishes and a beer garden at this all-vegan night market.

Sept 1-3

The Taste; Paramount Studios

Indulge at the annual LA Times’ weekend food festival featuring the most exciting restaurants in the city along with demos and panel discussions. Yes, there will be a J-Gold sighting.

Sept 1-3

626 Night Market; Santa Anita Park

Come hungry to this lively market, featuring over 150 Asian street food and booze peddlers, live music, artists, films, games and beyond.

Sept 8-10

Long Beach Original Lobster Fest; Rainbow Lagoon Park

Crack open claws at this annual lobster festival, where thousands of fresh Maine lobster are shipped in for your dining pleasure.

Sept 9

LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade; Royce Quad, UCLA

Join top chefs from across the country at the annual charity food festival, where food and drink superstars craft outstanding bites and drinks to help raise money and awareness for children’s cancer.

Sept 24

Time Out Los Angeles' Battle of the Burger presented by Guinness; La Plaza De Cultura y Artes

You voted on your favorite burgers in the city. Now, it's time to taste your way through the top contenders and crown the hands-down, best burger in L.A. at this afternoon grub fest.

Sept 28

Sunset & Dine; Various locations

Sample bites from some of the best restaurants in Hollywood, sip on beer or wine and enjoy tunes provided by Amoeba Music.

ARTS & CULTURE

Sept 2

Dapper Day; LACMA

Get out your bow ties and pearls for this dapper event celebrating Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage with free exhibition tours, a Latin Sounds concert and a screening of The Red Shoes.

Through Sept 3

Oracle; The Broad

Scope out 30 images from the museum's own collection for Oracle, an examination of globalizing forces at work in contemporary society.

Through Sept 4

Butterfly Pavilion; Natural History Museum

Witness nature up close at this seasonal exhibition featuring hundreds of free-flying butterflies inside an airy pavilion.

Sept 7

First Thursday Art Walk; San Pedro

Expect plenty of art, gallery tours, restaurant deals and food trucks between 4th and 7th and Pacific Avenue to Palos Verdes Street.

Sept 7-8

National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark with Joel Sartore; The Broad Stage

Hear from seasoned photographer Joel Sartore and experience his ongoing project, the Photo Ark, in which he captures portraits of the world's species before they disappear.

Sept 8-9

Jim Gaffigan; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Catch the actor and stand-up comedian perform four shows on his Noble Ape tour.

Sept 9–March 4

Cuba Is; Annenberg Space for Photography

More than 100 photos fill this Century City museum to tell the tale of the island nation from before the revolution to its contemporary coming out.

Sept 15–Dec 29

Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985; Hammer Museum

Feminist and radical artists from Latin America and the U.S. get their due with this survey of more than 100 artists from 15 countries.

Sept 16–Jan 28

Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas; Getty Center

This study of antiquities traces the use of gold and rare materials back to pre-Columbian times, when spiritual designs were more than mere status symbols.



Sept 17–April 1

Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico, 1915-1985; LACMA

This 20th-century-focused exhibition explores the movements both toward and against modernism through the works of luminaries like Richard Neutra and Charles and Ray Eames.

Sept 17

PST: LA/LA Free Day; Various locations

Kick off Pacific Standard Time with free admission to 52 SoCal museums.

Sept 23

Museum Day Live!; Various locations in L.A.

Art lovers can spend a day at select museums for free during this one-day event hosted by Smithsonian magazine.

Sept 23

Summer Happenings at The Broad; The Broad

Spend a late night at the museum during the finale of its after-hours programming series, which finds musicians, dancers and poets collaborating in the outdoor plaza as well as in gallery spaces.



Sept 30-Oct 1

Watts Towers Day of the Drum and Simon Rodia Jazz Festival; Watts Towers

Get your feet stomping at this annual duo of pan-African and jazz festivals.

FILM

Through Sept 4

Cinecon Classic Film Festival; Egyptian Theatre

Film buffs, unite for this cinephile festival of rare and unusual old-school films.

Sept 7

Singin' in the Rain: Film with Orchestra; Hollywood Bowl

Watch the beloved classic come to life on stage with a live score from composer David Newman and the LA Phil.

Sept 14

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Cruise over to Silver Lake for the final, free outdoor showing of the season, Scream.

Through Sept 16

Cinespia Cemetery Screenings; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Grab your picnic blanket and watch a movie under the stars at this iconic venue before the summer series ends.

Through Sept 16

Eat|See|Hear; Various locations in L.A.

Park your lawn chair on the field, sit back and enjoy classic films like Amelie and Goodfellas alfresco.

Through Sept 30

Rooftop Cinema Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre and LEVEL

Make the most of the outdoor movie season at this top-notch Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.

Through Oct 28

Street Food Cinema; Various locations in L.A.

Gourmet food trucks meet outdoor screenings at this seasonal series, showcasing films like Mean Girls and The Mighty Ducks.

MUSIC

Sept 1–3

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies; Hollywood Bowl

Travel to a galaxy far, far away as the prolific film composer leads the LA Phil with selections from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and more.

Sept 2

Wet Carnival; Queen Mary

Party up with waterslides and a foam dance floor as Viceroy, EC Twins, Michael Sparks, LZRD and TWRK and more take over the oceanliner.

Sept 3

Delicious Vinyl West Adams Block Party; Delicious Pizza

Celebrate West Adams' rich culture at this hip-hop pizza joint's block party, with headlining sets from Talib Kweli and Doug E. Fresh.

Sept 8-10

Ohana Festival; Doheny State Beach

Enjoy headlining sets from Social Distortion, Eddie Vedder and Jack Johnson, and an arguably more impressive undercard: Pixies, HAIM, Fiona Apple, Ray Lamontagne and more.

Sept 8-10

The Muppets Take the Bowl; Hollywood Bowl

Fans of Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and co. can watch the gang join the orchestra in the grand fireworks finale, plus a performance by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Sept 9

High & Low Festival; NOS Events Center

Hear sets from aughts indie staples such as Brand New, Death Cab for Cutue, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Best Coast.

Sept 9

Sunstock Solar Festival; The Reef

Head to this 100% solar powered music festival, featuring Ra Ra Riot, Robert DeLong, Run River North and more.

Sept 9

MainFest; Downtown Alhambra

Spend all day in Downtown Alhambra for this surprisingly with-it neighborhood festival featuring Purity Ring, Ghostland Observatory, BROODS, Classixx, Polica, Poolside and Gavin Turek.

Sept 15-16

Nocturnal Wonderland; Glen Helen Amphitheater & Regional Park

Escape to this whimsical, carnival-like atmosphere drenched in Day-Glo and pulsating lasers with the likes of Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision, DJ Mustard and more.

Sept 15-17

Kaaboo; Del Mar Racetrack

Venture down to San Diego for this grown-up music fest featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, P!nk, Weezer and more.

Sept 18

New Order; Hollywood Bowl

Jam out to the band's new album, Music Complete, along with hits like "Temptation," "Blue Monday," and "Regret."

Sept 18

Explosions In The Sky; Greek Theatre

Make your way to Griffith Park to hear the latest musical set from the powerful Texan post rockers.

Sept 22-24

Desert Stars Festival; Pappy and Harriet's

Pack your camping gear and cruise out to the desert for two days of alternative rock throwbacks with The Raveonettes, Psychic TV, Tess Parks and more.

Sept 24

Cosmic Journey: Solange + Blood Orange; Hollywood Bowl

Fill your evening with quiet soul and unrestrained funk from Blood Orange, Solange and appearances by King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu.

Sept 30, Oct 1

Music Tastes Good; Downtown Long Beach

Eat, drink and jam your way through Long Beach at this annual fest featuring Ween, Sleater-Kinney, Los Lobos and more.

Find more shows in our September 2017 concert calendar.

THEATER

Through Sept 30

Iphigenia in Aulis; The Barbara and Lawrence Fleischman Theater

Watch Director Charles Newell's adaptation of Euripides’ last surviving play in the Getty Villa's open-air amphitheater.

Sept 15-Oct 1

The Red Shoes; The Ahmanson Theatre

See the 1948 film come to life onstage about a girl who's determined to become the world's best dancer.

Sept 5-Oct 8

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City; Geffen Playhouse

Meet two unlikely characters who are brought together when their ill mother's become roommates in the hospital.

Sept 9-Oct 15

La Razón Blindada (Armored Reason); 24th Street Theatre

Examine the unusual relationship between two political prisoners in this provocative play, presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

Sept 13-Oct 22

Head of Passes; Mark Taper Forum

Immerse yourself in the dramatic story of a troubled matriarch and her family in Mississippi, based on the Book of Job.

Through Sept 3

Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park; Old Zoo

Close out summer with the free series' last performances of The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Sept 10

Beat Swap Meet; Grand Park

Thumb threw crates of vinyl at the L.A. installment of this traveling record market.

Sept 15

Odd Nights at the Autry; The Autry Museum in Griffith Park

Shop till you drop at this monthly night market, featuring more than 200 vendors, live bands, beer gardens, cocktail lounges, gourmet food trucks and more.

Sept 24-26

LA Mart Fall 2017 Market; LA Mart

Head to Downtown's massive wholesale market to shop more than 10,000 art and design lines in over 150 showrooms (wear comfy shoes).

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.