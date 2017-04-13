April 25 will officially be 'La La Land' Day in L.A.

La La Land won almost every award in movie-land (with that one notable exception) and now it’s getting one more extra special commendation: Mayor Garcetti will be officially designating April 25 as La La Land Day in Los Angeles.

The date, which conveniently coincides with the film’s arrival on DVD, will be marked with a public dedication ceremony starting at 8:30am on the steps of City Hall. There will be a live performance by jazz musicians and an aerial dance medley performed by local troupe BANDALOOP inspired by the choreographed numbers in the the film.

While Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are not scheduled to make appearances, other notable names from the film will be on hand, including filmmaker Damien Chazelle, score composer Justin Hurwitz, production designers David and Sandy Wasco and choreographer Mandy Moore, according to the L.A. Times. Even local jewelry shop owner Kyle Chan, the designer behind a pendant Stone prominently wears on screen, will be stopping by.

If you can’t make it out on a Tuesday morning, it certainly won’t be your last opportunity to indulge your La La Land fandom. Multiple tours of filming locations have sprung up and, in the coming months, screenings of the film are scheduled for several of our favorite outdoor movie series. Even the Hollywood Bowl is getting in on the La La love with a screening accompanied by a full orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble performing Hurwitz’s award-winning score live along with the film.

The proclamation of La La Land Day in Los Angeles takes place at 8:30am on April 25 at City Hall.

