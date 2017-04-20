Austin's La Barbecue is rolling their smoker to Los Angeles

One of Austin’s most lauded barbecue stars is hitching up her wagon and setting up shop in L.A. La Barbecue, helmed by chef LeAnn Mueller, has announced that she’ll be towing her famous smokers out to Smorgasburg starting later this year.

While La Barbecue is new to Los Angeles, Mueller has had smoked meat in her blood for generations. She’s the daughter of James Beard Award-winner Bobby Mueller, something of a demi-god among Texas barbecue worshipers, and has been commanding massive crowds at her own Austin-based trailer since 2012. Many believe she’s neck-and-neck with the famous Franklin’s for best barbecue in Texas—and we’re eager to put La Barbecue up to a taste-test against the best meats in L.A. from the likes of Bludso’s and Barrel & Ashes.

These days she and her partner, Alison Clem, have been splitting their time between Austin and Los Angeles, and rumors of a second location here have been swirling. This announcement of the Smorgasburg stand makes it official, confirming that Angelenos will soon be able to get their hands on the succulent brisket, ribs and other smoked delights.

Smorgasburg’s Sunday market at the Row in Downtown L.A. has become a popular attraction for food-lovers and La Barbecue is sure to only increase the buzz. Currently, eaters swarm the outdoor stands to chow down on snacks from favorite local restaurants like Donut Friend and Amazebowls, and to try quirky delicacies from market-only vendors like Goa Taco or Lobsterdamus.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.