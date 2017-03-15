See which L.A. chefs, restaurants and personalities are nominated in the 2017 James Beard Awards

It's that time of year again! The nominees for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards were announced today in Los Angeles during a breakfast at a.o.c.. The event was hosted by James Beard Foundation president Susan Ungaro, executive vice-president Mitchell Davis, chair of the Board of Trustees Emily Luchetti, chair of the 2017 Awards committee Anne Quatrano, and a.o.c.'s chef/owner (and James Beard Award-winner!) Suzanne Goin.

"Our Foundation is thrilled to bring our nominees announcement to the dynamic food city of Los Angeles, home to over 25 chef and restaurant awards winners," says Ungaro. "We wish the nominees in all categories the best of luck at this year’s Awards ceremonies, and congratulate the winners in several categories announced for the first time today, including Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America, and the 2017 Design Icon honoree.”

So which L.A. chefs, restaurants and personalities were nominated?

Photography: Everything I Want To Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking, Claire Cottrell, Jaime Beechum, Nacho Alegre (Harry N. Abrams)

Radio Show/Audio Webcast: Good Food; host Evan Kleiman, producers Abbie Fentress Swanson, Laryl Garcia, Joseph Stone; airs on KCRW Santa Monica and npr.org

Television Program, on Location: The Mind of a Chef; host Ludo Lefebvre, producers Anthony Bourdain, Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Joe Caterini, Michael Steed, Jared Andrukanis, Gillian Brown, Morgan Fallon, Krissy Kefebvre; airs on PBS and YouTube

Visual and Technical Excellence: The Migrant Kitchen; directors Antonio Diaz and Nathan Sage, photographer and editor Ben Hunter; airs on KCET Los Angeles and linktv.org

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award: Counter Intelligence: "Destroyer Blows Up the Norm;" "Red Sauce, Royal Treatment;" "Bubbling Cauldrons of Goodness," by Jonathan Gold, Los Angeles Times

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award: "Good Graces," by Carolyn Phillips, Life and Thyme

2017 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards: 75 Seats and Under: Kismet; firm Guga, designer Jeff Guga

2017 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards: 76 Seats and Over: Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant; firm Home Studios, designer Evan and Oliver Haslegrave

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Margarita Manzke, République

Outstanding Restaurateur: Caroline Styne, the Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern)

Best Chef: West (CA,HI,NV): Michael Cimarusti, Providence // Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen // Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec // Travis Lett, Gjelina

2017 James Beard Foundation Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees: Suzanne Goin, multiple James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, a.o.c., Lucques, Tavern // Evan Kleiman, culinarian, host of KCRW's Good Food

Stay tuned; winners will be announced this spring!

