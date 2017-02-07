Star Wars Land is opening at Disneyland in 2019

With Rogue One behind us and The Last Jedi still nearly a year away (it opens in mid December), we're left starving for our Star Wars fix. Well, depending on how patient you are, we have a bit of good news to hold you over.

Disney has officially announced that its Star Wars-themed land will open at Disneyland in 2019, as well as at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

The news came in an earnings call from Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, with no new details about the currently under construction area other than this concept image below.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm

The themed land—still yet to receive an official name—will be taking over 14 acres at the Disneyland park. To put that into perspective, Cars Land at California Adventure sits on 12 acres; Disney is touting Star Wars as its largest single-themed land expansion.

Two attractions have been announced so far. One attraction is set to take place in the middle of a battle between First Order stormtroopers and Resistance Fighters. Another ride will put guests in control of the Millennium Falcon and task them with "steering the vessel through space [and] firing the laser cannons," according to a TV special last February.

Elsewhere in the land, you'll be able to meet droids and aliens and taste local delicacies at a street market or in an upscale dinner club and a more divey cantina.

If you need your Star Wars fix now, the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland is in the middle of the "Season of the Force," which includes character meet-and-greets and a Star Wars makeover of Space Mountain—only the best Disneyland ride—entitled "Hyperspace Mountain." Meanwhile, in another corner of the galaxy, California Adventure's Guardians of the Galaxy makeover of the Tower of Terror is expected to open this summer.

