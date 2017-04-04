Brunch favorite Blu Jam is headed Downtown

We have a love-hate relationship with brunch. Comfort food hot off the griddle, paired with a little bit of booze: we're there. Waiting in an hour-plus line on a Sunday morning: no thanks. When we think of that dynamic, one brunch restaurant immediately comes to mind: Blu Jam Café.

The perennially popular Blu Jam will begin serving brunch hordes at Downtown's Spring Arcade Building this spring. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant is due to open in May and will replace the former Bierbeisl Imbiss space, according to the Los Angeles Downtown News.

We'll forgive you if you're unfamiliar with Spring Arcade, a glass-roofed alleyway between Spring Street and Broadway in Downtown L.A. Despite some impressive storefronts (Guisado's, Gelateria Uli, Green Grotto Juice Bar and, more recently, Garçons de Café and Kai Japanese Roots), the pedestrian arcade has failed to generate much foot traffic. Hopefully Blu Jam, with its standout eggs Benedict, will reverse that slump.

If you've been to—i.e. waited in line—at the Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Calabasas or Tarzana locations, you can expect much of the same toast, hash, salad and sandwich goodness at the Downtown location. Blu Jam won't serve dinner but will serve both beer and wine. The restaurant is also trying to secure a permit to serve alcohol at an 800-square-foot expansion in a neighboring space as well.

