Check out the awesome artists we're showcasing at our Bands and Beers Bash

The newest issue of Time Out Los Angeles hits shelves on Wednesday, and we want you to celebrate the occasion with us. We’re heading to the Hi Hat in Highland Park and bringing along beer, fun and a great music lineup curated in collaboration with our friends at Sofar Sounds.

Normally, to get into a Sofar Sounds show you’ll need to score an invite to a secret location for a band not announced until the last minute. For this special event, though, we’re tipping you off in advance to all the great music you’ll be able to hear at our show.

Chris Scholar

BRAEVES

Flavia

We were inspired to bring together some awesome local bands in one of our favorite new music venues to help you kick off festival season in style. Coachella is coming up this weekend, of course, and we have a feature in our magazine you’ll want to see about building the ultimate road trip to that festival, along with a bunch of other festivals coming up soon. Attend the party and you’ll get a free copy of the issue, straight off the presses.

Pick up a ticket to the party for just $10 and, in addition to your free magazine, you’ll get two free beers from Peroni. Burgerlords will also be on hand selling their signature meat and vegan burgers. We can't wait to share what we've been working on and spend this night of music and fun with you.

