Cinespia announces the first of their 2017 outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia’s beloved outdoor summer movie series has announced the first slate of films they will be screening this year. Longer days and wildflower blooms are great and all, but if you ask us, the first time we spread our blanket out at Hollywood Forever Cemetery for an evening movie is the true sign that the season has arrived. The May film selections set a perfect opening tone for the season with several choices that prominently feature our own fair city.

May 13: Chinatown

This classic starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunnaway ranks among the best movies ever made about Los Angeles, so obviously it's perfect to kick off the iconic screening series, and where better to watch it than at a real Hollywood landmark?

May 20: Boogie Nights

A popular choice for outdoor screening programs, Paul Thomas Anderson’s saucy story of a young man in the Southern California adult entertainment industry is sure to make for a fun night out.

May 27: North by Northwest

This Alfred Hitchcock essential has been such a hit in previous Cinespia lineups that they’re giving fans what they love and bringing it back for an encore showing. We’ll never get enough of Cary Grant as a Madison Avenue ad man who gets swept up in a case of mistaken identity.

May 28: Clueless

The film Clueless is already 22 years old at this point, and, no, we can’t believe that either. Spend your Memorial Day weekend driving down memory lane (just remember to like, totally pause at stop signs) with this teen adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Tickets for all screenings are on sale online now for $16.

