Disneyland's paid mobile FastPass service, MaxPass, launches today

Hold onto your Mickey Mouse ears, Disney fans—there's more big news rolling out of the happiest place on earth this week. First, Disney announced plans for the forthcoming Star Wars land, then came Halloween at California Adventure, and now, the company has launched a new mobile FastPass service and photo feature at Disneyland that's sure to change the park-going game—and your devious line-dodging strategy.

As of today, theme park goers can now purchase a $10 Disney MaxPass with their park ticket, which allows you to access digital FastPasses right from your smartphone. Annual Passholders can also add on a single-day MaxPass for $10 or an annual add-on for $75. Using the Disneyland app, you can browse the available same-day FastPasses, select the attraction you want and then scan your code at the entrance when it's time to start the ride.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney Parks

Regular FastPass kiosks will still be available and open for use for no added fee, but why fight the crowds to the machine when you can reserve a pass right at your finger tips? Indiana Jones, Space Mountain, Thunder Mountain—the gang's all there.

In addition, you'll also be able to download and save all of your Disney PhotoPass pictures taken throughout the day. Whether you want a snap of you screaming for dear life on Splash Mountain or a portrait with your favorite character, you can access your memories on the app, download them and share them with your friends. As an added feature, you can also ask the PhotoPass photographers throughout the park to pose you for a Magic Shot. When you check out your photo on your mobile device, a surprise Disney character will appear in your picture—Haunted Mansion hitchhiking ghosts style (except we're assuming it'll be more Disney princesses and less haunting ghouls).

Overall, it's a small price to pay for unlimited photo downloads and mobile FastPass access. But be sure to check out the FastPass availability and park details before you purchase a MaxPass; you definitely want to make sure the best rides are up and running before you cough up a Hamilton.

