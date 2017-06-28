Fuel your patriotism with these food and drink specials this 4th of July weekend

Welcome to 4th of July weekend, where the grill-outs are plentiful and the beer flows freely—and don't forget the freedom: Freedom to choose which great food event to tackle first. Celebrate your independence with these delicious food specials worth digging into this holiday weekend, because fireworks won't be the only attractions popping off. (But if you're looking for where to find those, we've got you covered there, too.)

Eat it There!

What's more perfect than a hot dog on a hot summer day? One of the most iconic L.A. hot dogs popping up in one of the city's most fabulous hotels, naturally. Celebrate the 4th in true L.A. form when Pink's and the Four Seasons at Beverly Hills join forces on Saturday and Sunday for two days of patriotic grilling. Stop by 300 S Doheny Dr between 4 and 7pm this weekend for made-to-order all-beef hot dogs, turkey dogs, and veggie dogs, topped with that cult-status chili, plus cheese, mustard, onions, sauerkraut and more. The kicker? The dogs are still just $6, just like at the stand. (Bonus: if you're a guest at the hotel, the first dog's on them!) You'll also find an ice cream station, plus fresh apple pie. Hellooooo, summer.

The James Beard Award-winning chef behind Bouchon is bringing a festive taste of the season to his Beverly Hills bistro on Monday, when you'll be able to order buttermilk fried chicken with a few barbecue-beloved sides. But Thomas Keller's got even more up his sleeve: now through July 15, pop into Bouchon Bakery on the first floor to find red, white, and blue macarons—in raspberry, vanilla bean, and blueberry flavors, respectively—as well as patriotic cupcakes, where vanilla mousseline, fresh berries, and vanilla buttercream top a mixed-berry-jam-centered vanilla cupcake.

Of course, if you're planning on hitting the road, Keller's thought of everything...

Eat it Elsewhere!

In case you didn't get enough of Bouchon's fried-chicken special Monday night, you can also grab some to-go that evening, or stop by between 5:30 and 8:30pm on Tuesday for grab-and-go options. Looking for an individual meal? A three-piece to-go dinner with two sides will set you back $25, but if you're feeding a group, a six-piece bucket costs $30, while a 12-piece bucket is $60; grab either and watch the crowd go wild—of course that could just be excitement over the fireworks, but we'd put our money on the chicken.

No need to assemble a perfect picnic; the fine folks at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken have you covered with a July 4-only basket ($55), which includes eight pieces of their so-crispy fried chicken, four biscuits, a large side of slaw, two birthday cake doughnuts, two cherry pie doughnuts, and two of their hyper-patriotic "USA Doughnuts" (pictured above). Call 213-622-7876 or email info@astrodoughnuts.com to order ahead, though there'll be a limited amount of baskets available for pickup downtown at 516 W. 6th St.

Sure, we've got a big grilling weekend ahead, but why let the omnivores have all the fun? At the all-vegan by CHLOE., which sits in a Silver Lake 365 by Whole Foods, grab a special "picnic plate" to-go and enjoy the Whiskey BBQ sandwich—a combination of portobello mushrooms, kale, seitan, onion marmalade, pineapple and a bourbon-based barbecue sauce—with a side of corn salsa, fresh watermelon, a 4th of July cupcake and a drink, all for $16.

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne know how to please a crowd. This weekend, let them please yours with their special summer cookout take-away options perfect for the holiday. With 48 hours' notice, both The Larder at Burton Way and The Larder at Tavern will ready a feast running the gamut of grill-ready platters—humanely-raised beef, manchego, house-made buns, and organic turkey burgers, anyone?—to baby-back ribs and gourmet sandwich platters. Feeling too full of patriotism (OK, maybe just holiday-weekend beer) to move? Delivery's available for orders of $150 or more, for a $25 fee within a three-mile radius of either location. (Live outside those zones? Don't fret; you can still get it delivered for an additional $5-per-mile fee.) Check out the full summery catering menu for The Larder at Tavern here, and The Larder at Burton Way here.

Events

Nothing says holiday weekend like devoting a weeknight to drinking, which is precisely what the party people of California Nightlife have planned for you with their Santa Monica Red, White & Blue PubCrawl. Simply grab a $20 ticket, then head to Circle Bar on Monday night to check in between 8 and 10pm. You'll get a map of participating bars, plus access to these sweet, sweet deals, which run until 2am: $5 shots; two-for-one rail drinks; $4 draft beers. Now I'm going to turn into your mom for a second: wear some walkable shoes, be responsible, don't drive. [END MOM RANT]

On Tuesday, work some knowledge into that itinerary with a trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific for its July 4th Late Night & BBQ Event from 5-10pm: see the aquarium at night, enjoy your view of the Queen Mary fireworks, and chow down on some barbecue, which includes honey-lime chicken, grilled hot dogs, potato salad, corn on the cob, blackberry brisket, baked beans, fresh fruit and more. Adults: $64; kids 3-11: $28.

And, of course, if you'd like to come party with us, the Time Out crew will be posted up at our Red, White & BBQ event on Saturday from noon-5:30pm at Start Los Angeles. Head our way for a Golden Road Brewing beer garden and summery fare from Lucille's BBQ, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Cheezus, the Carving Board and a few surprises, too. General admission for $25, VIP (early entrance!) for $35, or a GA four-pack of tickets for $75. See you there?

Looking for more 4th of July events in L.A.? Just click that handy link.

Have additional July 4 food and drinks specials? Let us know in the comments or shoot them over to stephanie.breijo@timeout.com!

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.