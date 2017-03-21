FYF 2017 lineup includes Frank Ocean, Björk, Missy Elliot and Nine Inch Nails

Sorry, Coachella, but we think FYF takes the crown for the best music festival lineup this year.

The FYF 2017 lineup is here, and we're so blown away we don't even know where to start. Missy Elliott and Björk co-headline Friday night of the now three-day festival at Exposition Park, followed by sets from Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails. A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Anderson.Paak, MGMT, Nicolar Jaar and Slowdive are performing as well during the late July fest.

Notably, comedian Hannibal Buress is also on the lineup, which could either hint at the return of a comedy stage to FYF or just a random one-off stand-up set—which is kind of awesome.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at noon. Three-day passes cost $299, with single-day tickets thankfully still available for $125. A VIP pass will run you $549. The three-day pass price is definitely a bit steep compared to the fest's more affordable pass, but considering that last year's two-day fest was $199, it's a reasonable increase for the extra day.

FYF first teased its lineup last week with a "coming soon" video that identifiably featured Nine Inch Nails playing in the background.

A tweet from Nine Inch Nails this morning seemed to confirm their slot in the fest.

The lineup was first teased over a short Instagram live video on FYF's account that showed a lineup video on a MacBook. Comments and captures quickly hit reddit, Imgur and Twitter—at which point we were worried that the lineup would be too good to be true, but it's just. that. good. FYF had already been positioning itself in the last few years as a fest that focused on music over spectacle, and this year's stellar lineup really reinforces that trend.

Let's just cross our fingers that Frank Ocean doesn't bail this time.

FYF 2017 returns to Exposition Park on July 21, 22 and 23.

