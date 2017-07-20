Good Times at Davey Wayne's is the best bathroom for sex in L.A., according to OkCupid daters

Is it getting hot and steamy in here? Dating site OkCupid has shared some salacious user-voted honors for L.A.'s go-to date spots. For example: The bathroom at Good Times at Davey Wayne's is apparently ground zero for, well, good times. That speakeasy-style, '70s bar that's great for a lively night on the town is also perfect for a naughty rendezvous, according to OkCupid users.

Together with Foursquare, the dating site tapped its vast community of users to come up with a (supposedly) tried-and-true list of the coolest date spots in 10 major cities across the U.S., from New York to Los Angeles. The list of date-worthy hangouts in each city was narrowed down into 12 no-holds-barred categories.

Well folks, the votes are in. With so many buzz-worthy restaurants, bars and fireworks-igniting venues dotting our fair city, picking the right spot that sets the mood can be a downright daunting task. And while we can't guarantee sparks at any of the selected locales, it's certainly a place to start. From L.A.'s best no-bro sports bar to the best bathroom for sex (who knew?), check out the list of date-worthy hangouts (if anything, for a good laugh).

Dime Saver Destination:

Delicious Pizza

Nerdy Pickup Spot:

Button Mash

No-Bro Sports Bar:

The Bunker Hill Bar & Grill

Instagram Filtered Bar:

Seven Grand

Best Bathroom for Sex:

Good Times at Davey Wayne's

Spot That Gets the Sex Started:

No Vacancy

Classic Local Spots:

Musso & Frank Grill

Well-Hidden Haunt:

Lock & Key

Boozy Date Spot:

Tiki Ti

Ass-Kicking Locale:

Angel City Brewery

Open-Air Option:

Cliff’s Edge

Intellectual Attraction:

The Last Bookstore

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.