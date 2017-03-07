Honor International Women's Day at these concerts and celebrations across L.A.

Looking for a fun or meaningful way to get into the sisterhood spirit of International Women’s Day? Gather up the important women in your life and head out to celebrate female contributions to the arts, culture and society at these events.

Be Bold: An International Women’s Day Celebration at MashUp Contemporary Dance

MashUp, an all-female non-profit dance company is opening their studio to all women on March 8 for free classes at 1:30pm and 3pm as well as a showcase performance highlighting a number of contemporary female choreographers at 7pm. If you’re able to participate in the Day Without a Woman strike, an afternoon of woman-powered dance may be just the way to spend your day.

MashUp Dance Company, 2926 Gilroy Street, March 8; Free, drop-in classes at 1:30pm and 3pm. Performance at 7pm, $10.

Thelma & Louise screening and conversation on women and diversity in entertainment

Head to the Wiltern for a night of conversation and film, starting with a panel discussion featuring Alisa Xayalith of The Naked and Famous, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri, Women in Film Association executive director Kristen Schaffer, Live Nation chief marketing officer Lisa Licht, actress Yvonne Orji and musician Tori Letzler.

The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Boulevard, March 8; Discussion at 7pm, screening at 8:30pm. Tickets $10.50 to $14.

Féminitude: Women Rising in Music

Performers at this globally-minded solidarity concert hail from Lebanon, Chile, the U.K. and right here at home, and will feature everything from West African djembe drumming to rootsy "swampytonk" sounds. What the eclectic mix of artists has in common is a goal of communicating what they describe as the "feminine voice of the planet."

Corazón Performing Arts, 125 S. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, March 8 from 8pm to 10:30pm. Suggested donation of $20.

Spirit Fire: Black Women for Wellness Celebrates International Women’s Day

Black Women for Wellness, a local non-profit that focuses on addressing a spectrum of women’s health issues impacting minority communities, hosts this benefit celebration featuring art, poetry, dance and music from women representing diverse global backgrounds.

L.A. Expo Center, 3980 S. Bill Robertson Lane, March 10 from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets $20 to $50.

Global Sisterhood Synchronized Worldwide Sisterhood Circle

Join directors of the Global Sisterhood and Mona Polacca, a Hopi elder of the International Council of the Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, as they facilitate this local chapter of the worldwide, spiritual meditation circles that women around the globe will be organizing. Last year there were 650 circles held in 65 countries, and this year at least 752 circles have been planned.

The Yogi Tree Center for Growth, 4475 Vineland Avenue, #31, Toluca Lake, March 8 from 7:20pm to 9pm. Admission is free.

Alliance Française Los Angeles and the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium present Fear and Trembling

Layla Metssitane stars in and directs this special International Women’s Day performance of a new play based on the award-winning novel by Amélie Nothomb about a young Belgian woman who encounters hostility and frustration in an absurdist corporate hierarchy. After the play, hang out for a reception featuring Champagne, Godiva chocolate and Belgian beers.

Edgemar Center for the Arts, 2437 Main Street, Santa Monica, March 8 from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets $8 to $10.

An International Women’s Day Celebration by the Arts and Cultural Bridge Foundation

Eight Venice-based artists from five different countries are gathering for this afternoon celebration of female-created art across film, performance, poetry and visual media. Among the featured artists will be photographer Amy Kaps and printmaker Kay Brown, and Cuban-born filmmaker Claudia Rojas will debut her newest documentary, which follows the struggles of a young girl and her mother.

Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Boulevard, Venice, March 12 from 2pm to 4pm. Admission is free.

