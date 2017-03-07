How to participate in Day Without a Woman (even if you have to work)

Tomorrow, March 8, is the Day Without a Woman general strike, to show the importance of women in the economy and society at large. Thousands of women will be rejecting paid and unpaid labor for the day, similar to the recent Day Without Immigrants protests, but not every woman has a job or life that allows for her to go on strike. Even if you can’t protest by withholding your labor tomorrow, here are some other ways to participate locally in the cause.

Attend a rally

From 3 to 6pm, a rally will be held at 300 North Los Angeles Street in Downtown L.A., complete with musical performances, speakers, poetry readings and a knit-in. Even if you’re at work, consider taking a break for the rally’s closing ceremony overseen by the Diné Grandmothers, during which women will raise their voices and make noise simultaneously with sisters around the world (scheduled for 6pm local time). A few blocks away, the organizers of January’s Women’s March are holding a lunchtime rally at City Hall from noon to 2pm.

Wear red in solidarity

Working or striking, all Day Without a Woman supporters are encouraged to wear red clothing, a color organizers say signifies both love and sacrifice. So if you have to be at the office anyway, you might as well break out your best red power (pant)suit.

Support female entrepreneurs

If you need to shop, dine or pay for services on the Day Without a Woman, spend your dollars with women who are creating change in the local L.A. community. Pick up some very on-theme activist items from Otherwild or grab vegan-friendly falafel from the female chef-owner duo behind Madcapra, for example. Day Without a Woman organizers cite that women account for more than 70 percent of consumer purchases in the United States, so put that money to work.

Appreciate women’s (art)work

If your work schedule isn’t the typical 9am to 5pm, take advantage of your time between shifts to stop by the Getty Center to see the only female-artist-driven exhibit currently on view at any of the area’s major museums (bonus: entry is free). The show, "In Focus: Jane and Louise Wilson’s Sealander," includes the powerful images created by the twin sister photographers. If you’re working during museum hours, maybe spend the evening watching a feminist documentary or female-oriented film.

Make plans to volunteer

March 8 is a special day, but it’s not the only day to be active in creating positive change. Take the few minutes you can spare on Wednesday to find an opportunity to volunteer, donate or engage in actions for a cause that benefits women and society at large whenever you do have time off from work.

