Five great female-centric films that are opening this spring

We won't lie: The prospect of a new Trainspotting has us all kinds of excited, as does the forthcoming Wolverine drama Logan, April's lovably lunkheaded The Fate of the Furious and May's reboot of King Arthur directed by bloke-of-all-blokes Guy Ritchie. Still, aren't you feeling a touch of dude overload? We are. So we sifted out the best of the anticipated female-centric film offerings in the coming months.

Ghost in the Shell Already there’s been criticism over the “whitewashing” of this live-action rethink of a Japanese manga due to the casting of a Caucasian lead actor. But when that actor is Scarlett Johansson—equally adept with arty sci-fi (Under the Skin) as she is with roundhouse kicks (Lucy)—we reserve the right to remain excited. (Opens Mar 31)

Personal Shopper Kristen Stewart has long left the teenage-vampire stuff in the rearview mirror: These days, she’s a respected, award-winning actor with impressive taste in indies. Her latest, made with revered French director Olivier Assayas, has her haunted by text messages from the dead. Is there an emoji for “sign us up”? (Opens Mar 10)

Raw A horror movie that unnerved audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival—ambulances were actually called to the theater to tend to nauseous viewers—director Julia Ducournau’s vicious, unmissable breakthrough is about a young veterinarian-in-training (Garance Marillier) who becomes a cannibal. (Opens Mar 10)

Snatched Amy Schumer says she pestered Goldie Hawn for years to star in this road-trip comedy, in which a woman takes her mom on a holiday to South America. The dirty trailer has an already-classic spit take—and we’re hoping that’s not the best joke. (Opens May 12)

Alien: Covenant Fanboys are geeking out over the return of director Ridley Scott to his signature series. (Didn’t they learn anything after his dull-as-dirt Prometheus?) Adding immeasurably to the plus column is Inherent Vice’s scrappy Katherine Waterston, playing a hard-as-nails space heroine in a sweaty T-shirt, à la Sigourney Weaver. (Opens May 19)