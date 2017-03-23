Kaaboo 2017 lineup includes Muse, Jane's Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers

If Coachella is a sun-soaked paradise for millennials and Desert Trip an upscale nostalgia trip for boomers, then the San Diego area's Kaaboo is something in between: a resort-like music festival for Gen X-ers stocked with contemporary radio staples and '90s throwbacks.

The Kaaboo 2017 lineup includes headlining sets by Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Muse and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers across three days at the oceanfront Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds.

Aside from a couple of Top 40 radio headliners (David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Kesha) much of the lineup is straight out of the '90s (Weezer, Jane's Addiction, Ice Cube, Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Live... Smash Mouth) with a couple of curious outliers, like Michael McDonald and DJ Diesel—perhaps better known as Lakers great and Kazaam star Shaquille O'Neal.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $259 for a general admission three-day "Hang Loose" pass. That'll also get you into the comedy stage and arts fair, as well as access to for-purchase tasting experiences and spa services. The $799 VIP "Hang Five" pass throws in expedited entry and dedicated seating areas, access to a Thursday night preview party and VIP-only performances by Barenaked Ladies and the Dan Band. For the small sum of $2,799, the "Hang Ten" pass basically makes all of those buy-up perks "complimentary" and throws in backstage access, a car service to the event and a golf cart to shuttle you around the festival grounds.

Kaaboo takes place September 15-17 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds.

