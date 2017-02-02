Local studios are offering tattoos to benefit Planned Parenthood

Between the Women’s March and other protests and events around town, it’s clear that many Angelenos are feeling fired up about expressing how they feel about issues in the world. If you’re ready to show your commitment to the cause in a permanent way, a group of local tattoo shops have banded together to offer special gender-equality-themed tattoo designs on February 19 to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

Five tattoo studios are participating: Boartooth Tattoo, Holistic Tattoo, Ink’d Chronicles, Kingswell and Thunderbird Tattoo. Kingswell and Thunderbird have already filled their reservation lists, but the other shops will be accepting walk-ins on the 19th. All of the artists and studios are donating their time and supplies to the cause, giving 100 percent of the money brought in from the special tattoos to Planned Parenthood, not just their profits.

The final tattoo designs will be published on the organizers’ Facebook event, but an initial event flyer suggests you’ll have a choice of several hand-drawn designs from artists Kory Brown, Roger Seliner and Julie Bolene that range from bold text that reads “nasty woman” or “grl pwr” to a stylized version of a female symbol composed of vines and leaves. Prices will start at just $60, but may vary by size and placement.

Hopefully, in addition to supporting the work of Planned Parenthood financially, the tattoos will also serve as a fun daily reminder of keeping the movement going. And, after all, getting a tattoo is one choice about your body that the government hasn’t tried to take away... yet.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.