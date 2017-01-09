Mark a year without David Bowie at these tribute events

We can hardly believe that it has already been an entire year since the passing of the legendary David Bowie on January 10, 2016. To mark the occasion of us regular Earthlings all (somehow) making it an entire rotation around the sun without him among us, and also what would have been his 70th birthday on January 8, several local events are popping up to remember his musical and cultural legacy. Check out these opportunities to celebrate Bowie’s work in the company of other fans.

David Bowie Skate Night: Dress up in your favorite Bowie era for this party, but make sure your costume doesn’t interfere with your roller skates. Glendale’s favorite vintage roller rink (and home to the best LGBT roller skate party in town), Moonlight Rollerway, will allow fans to enjoy the music while whirling around the rink. Moonlight Rollerway, 5110 San Fernando Rd, Glendale; January 9 at 8pm.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Meetup: Immediately after David Bowie’s passing, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame became a de facto memorial spot where fans gathered to pay tribute to the artist. For a more somber way to mark the date than some of the other parties around town, a group will be returning to that spot for an informal vigil. David Bowie’s Hollywood Star; January 10 at 6pm.

Rubbish Celebrates Bowie: At Echo Park’s Short Stop bar, the regular DJ night Rubbish will dedicate an evening to David Bowie with five DJs who will have you dancing to selections from the entirety of Bowie’s catalog along with a mix of other Britpop, indie and mod classics. The Short Stop, 1455 West Sunset Blvd; January 11 at 10pm.

David Bowie Nite at Part Time Punks: An annual event held every January for the last seven years, this Bowie-loving dance night sells out every time, so we definitely suggest booking tickets in advance if you plan to attend. Part Time Punks' resident DJs are joined by guest DJ Jose Maldonado for a truly in-depth selection of tunes that includes not just everything Bowie, but also the work of every Bowie collaborator, from Iggy Pop to Brian Eno to Lou Reed, as well as plenty of music inspired by Bowie’s breakthrough sounds. Echoplex, 1822 West Sunset Blvd; January 15 at 9pm.

