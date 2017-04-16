Photos from Lady Gaga, Future and a surprise guest-filled Saturday at Coachella 2017

In what's become a Coachella tradition, Saturday's hip-hop-heavy lineup was for headline-stealing surprise guests. Future brought out Ty Dolla Sign, Migos and Drake. It would end up being the first of three appearances by Migos; the trio would go on to join DJ Snake, who also separately brought out Lauryn Hill for a mini-set, as well as Gucci Mane, who made some room on the stage for Diddy, Lil' Yachty and Rae Sremmurd as well. The Weeknd crashed Canadian rapper Nav's set. ScHoolboy Q brought up A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator. And then there was local bass powerhouse Thundercat, who invited Michael McDonald up to sing and play keys for a couple of tunes.

Now, with all of that out of the way, there was one performer who didn't need to share attention with anyone else to leave a memorable impression on the Coachella crowd: Lady Gaga. A hard-edged air to her entrance catered to the festival crowd ("Did you find anybody you want to sleep with yet?" she asked) while her hit-spanning setlist catered to pretty much anybody who's turned on a radio in the past decade (she also took the opportunity to debut a new song, "The Cure.") Surely even Gaga cynics found something to love about her pitch-perfect performance; only after did we even pause to reflect upon the fact that she wasn't even the fest's original headliner, having subbed in for a very pregnant Beyoncé.

The day wasn't only dominated by radio-topping names, though. Tycho added an arresting ambient touch to the sunset time slot, Bon Iver and his army of saxophones brought some passion to the main stage while Nicolas Jaar threaded together a more thoughtful electronic alternative to the adjacent, ground-shaking DJ Snake set.

Scroll through our photos below to check out some of the other highlights from Saturday of Coachella.

