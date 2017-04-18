Rihanna's Fenty by Puma opens a surprise pop-up in L.A. today

Fenty by Puma, the brand’s collaboration with pop star Rihanna, is splashing into L.A. with a surprise pop-up shop—but if you want to get your hands on this gear, you’ll have to act fast because the store will only be open for two days.

The shop opens tonight at 4pm, but if you have your heart set on snagging some of the exclusive and limited-edition pieces that will only be available during the L.A. run, you might want to go ahead and get in line now at 1050 Wilcox Avenue, a nondescript warehouse space just off Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The current season of Fenty by Puma has been getting a lot of buzz in the fashion world. The spring line tends toward opulent satin with bows and ruffled texture and a pastel palette of white, spring green, soft lilac and plenty of Millennial Pink. A rose satin cap bedecked with voluminous Puma logo-embroidered tulle seems destined to be a coveted accessory at bachelorette parties for the foreseeable future.

We can’t say if Bad Girl Riri herself will be making an appearance during the store’s run, but we do know she’s been in town this week. Even among the crop of celebrities present at Coachella, her glittery street style certainly caught quite a bit of attention.

The Fenty Puma by Rihanna pop-up shop will be open Tuesday, April 18, from 4 to 8pm, and Wednesday, April 19, from noon to 8pm, located at 1050 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles.

