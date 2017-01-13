Snag limited locals-only Disneyland tickets and save over $100

If you’ve been putting off a trip to Disneyland lately because you just can’t justify the ticket price, your opportunity may have arrived. For a limited time, Disney will be offering Southern California residents a special discount on three-day passes.

Residents of California ZIP codes 90000 through 93599 can now purchase either a $149 ticket that covers three days, one park per day, or a $189 ‘park hopper’ ticket that allows unlimited movement between all the Disney properties over your three-day visit. For non-locals, those same passes start at $255 or $295, respectively.

Of course, the deal does come with a few catches. For one, the discount tickets will only be sold from now through May 22, and you must complete your visit by May 25. There are also black-out dates when the passes cannot be used, including the time period between April 9 and 23. And don’t try running any schemes to resell the tickets to out of towners—these passes are non-transferrable and you’ll need to show a proof of SoCal residency at both the time of purchase and at the entry gates to the park.

Even at discounted prices, you are likely to find you can get more out of the Disneyland experience if you are able to to put your pass to use mid-week or during slower seasons. The theme park has developed a reputation for crazy crowds, with waits for the best rides taking up much of a day’s visit—and with the record numbers of visitors arriving every day, it’s not likely to let up any time soon.

